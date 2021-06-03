Gov. Tim Walz, in partnership with the Craft Brewers Guild, Minnesota Distillers Guild, launched the Cheers to the Vaccine campaign last week, which provides free or discounted drinks to vaccinated adults.
Minnesotans 21 years of age and older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose will be eligible for a free or discounted drink at participating establishments starting May 28 through June 30.
Bald Man Brewing in Eagan is on the list along with other spots such as Spiral Brewing in Hastings and Loon Liquors Distillery in Northfield.
Customers 21 and older must have proof of vaccination to receive a free or discounted drink at participating establishments. The promotion limits drinks to one per person.
“Small businesses all over Minnesota have stepped up throughout the pandemic and I’m grateful so many breweries, wineries, and distilleries are now going the extra mile to help keep our state safe and end this pandemic,” Walz said. “We’re doing this the Minnesota way — coming together to take care of each other while having a good time. Roll up your sleeves if you haven’t already, get back to your favorite spot, and cheers to the vaccine.”
“Minnesota breweries are excited to get customers back in their taprooms, but they also want to continue to be safe. This program is a great way to promote safety and support local small businesses that have been hit especially hard during the pandemic,” said Lauren McGinty, Executive Director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.
Other establishments participating in the campaign include: Bad Weather Brewing Company; Dampfwerk Distillery; Far North Spirits; Isanti Spirits; La Dona Cerveceria; Lawless Distilling Company; L’Etoile du Nord; Lupulin Brewing Company; Richwood Winery; Royal Foundry Craft Spirits; Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge; Unmapped Brewing and Utepils Brewing.
Minnesotans are reminded to always drink responsibly and plan a sober ride.
Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector at one of the state’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program locations: VaccineConnector.mn.gov or by calling 1-833-431-2053.
