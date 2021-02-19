MN Axe hosting marathon tournament Feb. 28
From lumberjacks to bachelorettes, people are lining up to play what some are calling “millennial darts,” otherwise known as axe throwing.
Minnesota Axe in Eagan has introduced the sport to hundreds of people on and off in the past 16 months.
“The sport has taken off during the pandemic,” said Jeff Miller with MN Axe. “People were looking up online on how to build their own targets at home when things were shut down. When we were open, especially over the summer, things were really picking up.”
Although it’s called MN Axe, the majority of the participants are throwing a 1.5 pound hatchet at a target made of wood, hoping it will stick into the bullseye.
MN Axe in Eagan is limited to 25 percent capacity, or 18 people, and people need a reservation.
Masks are required unless guests are sitting at a table and actively eating or drinking. All surfaces such as tables, stools, target boards and axes are disinfected between groups.
Although it’s been a rough year with closing, opening, closing and then opening again, Miller said leagues are back at capacity, and reservations are returning.
MN Axe was constructed in the Emagine movie theater building in October 2019.
It’s the only place affiliated with a league (the International Axe Throwing Federation) with regulation lanes south of the river, Miller said.
If it sounds intimidating, each reservation comes with an axe master, an instructor who stays with customers the entire reservation to show them how to throw and keep them safe.
“Getting that extra coaching and dissecting their throws, they get better,” Miller said.
Axe masters also run the games such as 21, cricket, tic-tac-toe and around the world. They also make sure everyone leaves with their fingers.
“We have had no customer injuries,” one of the axe masters Dustin Kerr said. “Not even a splinter. We show them how to remove the axe from the board. That’s actually one of biggest ways to get hurt.”
Eventually, people get better, and want to compete.
The location has fostered some of the top talent in the Midwest.
In December, Kerr competed at the 2020 Signarama World Axe Throwing Championship in Atlanta, which aired on ESPN. He he tied for seventh in Big Axe and tied for 13th in Duels with David Lewis from Maple Grove.
He’s currently preparing for the U.S. Open for the World Axe Throwing League later this year.
Kerr hasn’t been in the game long. He lives close to MN Axe and the Emagine Theater. He wandered over one day to try it out.
“I just started coming and throwing,” Kerr said. “I was having a lot of fun. I figured I would get a job. I enjoy teaching others and coaching. I just kind of got into it. I throw in almost every league here and at Bad Axe (in Minneapolis.)”
He found a natural talent,
“If you miss against him, it’s game over,” Miller said.
Kerr said during a recent league night, he missed one shot out of 60.
For competitions, Miller said people come to MN Axe from as far away as Maple Grove and White Bear Lake.
The leagues are still in their “infancy,” Kerr said. “But they’re becoming popular, specifically with women. I think Thursday night is almost all women.”
IATF is based in Toronto, so it’s been a challenge to compete thanks to border crossing restrictions.
After spending months throwing in seclusion, people want to compete again.
MN Axe will be home to a marathon tournament starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 28.
It’s a one-day event allowing people the chance to earn a spot in the regional axe-throwing tournament later this summer.
There is no skill level required to participate in the tournament, but top throwers from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin are expected to participate.
This will be the only sanctioned IATF marathon league of its kind in Minnesota and the surrounding area.
It’s basically an entire league schedule in one day.
“People will be constantly throwing over eight hours,” Miller said.
The marathon tournament offers throwers the opportunity to play at an IATF facility with league rules.
This is the biggest tournament MN Axe has held that’s open to anyone, Kerr said.
Each participant will play 28 games of match play followed by a double elimination tournament.
Competitors will essentially be in their own bubble throughout the day.
It will be open to the public at 2 p.m. and streamed on Facebook Live.
For more information, visit www.mnaxe.com and click on “Book – Eagan” then choose “Marathon League.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.