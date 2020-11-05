As the name suggests, Ineffable Brewing aims high

Brew pub opens in old Nutmeg building
The team behind Ineffable Brewing Co. combed the thesaurus in search of a name for their new brew pub in Burnsville.
Husband-and-wife owners Richard and Barbara Stein chose the name, with help from their head brewer, Steve Larsen, and his fiancee, Taylor Abram.
“Ineffable stands for too great or extreme to be expressed or described in words,” said Richard Stein, noting that using his own surname for a beer company would have posed legal complications. “We were honestly trying to look for a word to describe our passion and where we hoped to end up with our beer.”
Abram pointed to “eff” as a playful proxy for a four-letter word.
“There’s a lot of fun ways to do shirts and have some fun things and make people laugh or have some adult humor,” Stein said. “That was kind of the deciding factor, honestly. It also wasn’t taken anywhere in the U.S.”
Ineffable opened on Oct. 17 in the former Nutmeg Brewhouse building at the southwest corner of county roads 42 and 5, next to the India Palace Grill.
The Steins, high school sweethearts who had long harbored dreams of going into business for themselves, learned through a broker that Nutmeg’s owners had put it up for sale.
That was shortly after the coronavirus pandemic hit, which didn’t deter their dream, Richard Stein said.
“We had the best of hopes that maybe things would start to improve by now,” he said. “That’s probably a naive hope. Yeah, it’s on the back of our heads, but this was too good of an opportunity to pass up, and I think that there was a window on it and they weren’t going to wait forever for someone to pull the trigger.”
Ineffable, which is open for taproom drinking and takeout growler sales, is one of two Burnsville brew pubs. The other, Bricksworth Beer Co., also opened last month, near Nicollet Avenue and Highway 13, and for now is offering takeout beer, pizza and wings.
Richard Stein, a 2006 graduate of Randolph High School, left a sales job with Verizon to enter the beer business. Barbara Stein, a 2007 graduate of Northfield High School, helps operate Ineffable while working full time as an accountant.
“Home brewing. That was kind of what spiked my interest,” said Richard, who grew up in Hampton. “I feel that I’m a very creative person. There’s a lot that you can do, and it’s also like a puzzle. Certain things are really hard to work into a beer. Figuring out ways to do that is kind of where the creativity piece comes in.”
While working at Verizon Stein took a part-time job in LTD Brewing in Hopkins, where Larsen was a brewer. When a full-time brewing job opened, Stein quit Verizon and took it. He learned much of what he knows from Larsen and lured him to the new venture as head brewer.
“Just working with him side by side for two years, I know what he’s capable of,” Stein said, adding that he and his wife spend most of their time managing the taproom.
Ineffable has a 10-barrel brewhouse with eight universal tanks.
“What that means is we can ferment and then carbonate in the same tanks,” Stein said. “We don’t have to move beer from one tank to another for different steps, and that’s a really huge quality piece and also saves us a lot of time and a lot of effort and a lot of money in cleaning and chemicals.”
Generous window exposure in the taproom — which Stein said could hold 100 to 120 without pandemic spacing in place — is another perk of the building, which is only 5 years old.
“A lot of breweries don’t have windows like this, which is huge,” Stein said. “Even in the brewhouse, just to be able to look out the window or watch a storm go by while you’re working is awesome. There’s a lot of natural light, and we’re used to working in dark boxes all the time.”
Ineffable has 10 beers on tap. The selection will change often with suggestions from customers.
“We don’t care what we brew. We love to brew beer,” Stein said. “But we know that to be successful, we have to brew beer that people want. We literally take requests.”
He said current offerings include an oatmeal stout and a white stout with a chocolate coffee finish, a milkshake sour cranberry and a milkshake sour apple, a hefeweizen, a double dry hopped hazy IPA, and some guest taps from other breweries, including Boathouse Brothers in Prior Lake.
Next up are a blonde ale, an American IPA, an Irish red ale and a Belgian dubbel, Stein said, noting that he and Larsen are fans of monk-brewed Belgian beers.
“You have to be a monk to be in with them and know how they do things there,” Stein said. “It’s one of those crafty secrets in the world.”
Ineffable’s kitchen is quiet for now, but Stein said he has plans for a “higher-end bar menu — fun things that are good to eat with beer, like maybe fish and chips, poutine, fries, onion rings, stuff like that.”
“We do know what we want to do in there, and we do have someone in mind to do it,” he said. “We just want to make sure we can sustain them as an employee before we bring them on full time. We’ve only been open for two weeks and a day, so we’re still gauging all that.”
Current hours are 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Ineffable’s website is at ineffablebrewing.com.
