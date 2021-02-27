Hope to be ‘stronger together’
Art Works in Eagan and the Burnsville Visual Arts Society have officially combined forces.
The partnership hopes to provide more opportunities for local artists and their shared communities in 2021 and beyond.
“Basically we’re stronger together,” said Jerri Neddermeyer, Art Works co-founder. “2020 was a bit of a challenge. We had fewer volunteers, less spaces were open, and we had less energy to expend. We just have to be smarter on how we organize and put things together going forward.”
With their artistic powers merged into Art Works, they hope to come out of the pandemic stronger.
Artists will have plenty to share based on their experiences in the past year.
“We’ve been isolated for so long, you just start creating,” Neddermeyer said. “You have to. At the end of this, there’s going to be an awakening. We miss being connected to each other. We miss that variety.”
Neddermeyer said they’ve been working with the Burnsville Visual Arts Society for years.
“They approached us in early 2020 about possibly merging,” Neddermeyer said. “We asked ‘what do we need to do to keep our projects going?’ We had a lot of duplicated services. We realized we could help each other.”
The merger allows them to take advantage of having one strategic board of directors. They can collectively organize their galleries, promotions, events and volunteers.
“At the end of the day, we are looking for ways to unite artists and grow opportunities,” BVAS President Raquel Diaz Goutierez said in a statement.
The Burnsville Visual Arts Society has “cultivated visual arts appreciation” South of the River since 1982, according to its website. They organized several galleries at Burnsville City Hall and the Ames Center though the years such as Art Fête and Art and All That Jazz festival.
Art Works serves as a centralized hub for artists, the community, and existing arts organizations in Eagan at 3795 Pilot Knob Road. Housed in an old fire station, Art Works includes artist studios, a fine art gallery, a small performance space, and a makers workshop.
The opportunity to see the creations is coming soon.
There will be a combined Art Works’ Member/Supporter Show with BVAS Art Fête scheduled for May 2-July 16 at Art Works. The gallery opening is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 2.
The exhibition will be shown July 29-Sept. 17 at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave. in Burnsville, with an opening event at 6 p.m. Aug. 5.
Artists can apply online at www.artworkseagan.org/events/gallery. Applications are due by April 2.
Memberships are also open.
Art Works membership grants access to this new, expanded exhibit as well as benefits year round. A $50 annual individual supporter membership is a charitable donation.
Visit Art Works on Facebook and at www.artworkseagan.org.
