Eagle Brook Church seeking to occupy space
The idea of a church occupying the former Apple Valley Menards site is closer to becoming a reality.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission approved during its Aug. 4 meeting a request from Eagle Brook Church and Menard Inc. for a zoning amendment to allow for a church use at the site.
Eagle Brook Church is proposing to move into the former Apple Valley Menards building at 14960 Florence Trail, which sits on a 13.86-acre property at the northwest corner of Florence Trail and Flagstaff Avenue. If approved, the site would be the church’s eighth permanent campus.
The church started in a living room in 1948 and grew, first starting in its White Bear Lake campus. Further growth led to building a second location in Lino Lakes. The church has five other permanent campuses in Anoka, Blaine, Ham Lake, Spring Lake Park and Woodbury. There are also mobile sites at Lakeville South High School in Lakeville, Rochester and Wayzata.
Menards constructed a new store building at 6055 150th St. W. in Apple Valley and moved to that location in fall 2020. The company built the store at 14960 Florence Trail in 1999. Dakota County property records indicate that store is 161,521 square feet.
According to the city, the project applicant is proposing to remove part of the existing building and add parking to the former Menards outdoor yard area, north and east of the building.
“No detailed plans have been submitted as part of this request. However, the applicant has submitted two preliminary concepts for the site. These concepts show a reduction in the size of the existing structure and the establishment of the main entrance to the building via a driveway off Flagstaff Avenue,” the Aug. 4 city report states. “The plans show the current access of Florence Trail remaining, as well as the two access drives to the Sam’s Club property to the west. Redevelopment of site as shown on the concept plans will require review by the Planning Commission and consideration by the City Council.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
