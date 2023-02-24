Conservation work continuing
Wood turtles typically spend their winters under the ice in a dormant state known as brumation.
However, a group of 29 juvenile wood turtles have been spending their winter basking in the warmth of heat lamps, swimming and hiding in tubs housed in a conservation building that’s part of the animal health area where veterinary staff work at the Minnesota Zoo.
The turtles have been living there since being hatched from eggs in 2022 as part of ongoing conservation work the zoo does in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
This group, which is composed of nearly 1-year-old animals, will be released into the wild in southern Minnesota this summer. A subset of these turtles will be fitted with tracking devices.
“This year is especially exciting as it will be the first time we have a year’s worth of tracking data on juvenile wood turtles; from turtles we released in July 2022 with tracking devices,” said Zach Nugent, zoo spokesman. “Much is still unknown about the movement and behaviors of young wood turtles, so this data will provide a unique snapshot.”
The zoo’s work with the turtles began in 2017 after a female wood turtle found by the DNR was brought to the zoo for veterinary care because one of her legs had been chewed off by an animal. Five of her eggs hatched at the zoo while she was in its care. The female turtle, named Peggy, was later released and her offspring were too.
Since then, researchers have collected wild eggs each year after they’re laid and raised the hatchlings for a year during a process known as “head-starting.”
Wood turtles are a long-lived freshwater turtle species found in the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada. Minnesota is at the furthest west of its distribution area. Within Minnesota, they are only found in the northeast and southeast corners of the state. According to the zoo, they are listed as threatened in Minnesota.
These turtles are only found in and near rivers. The zoo estimates over 90% of wood turtle eggs are lost to predators. Some nests are also in danger from farm equipment or river flooding. Wood turtles face threats including poaching, habitat loss and climate change, according to Tricia Markle, zoo wildlife conservation specialist.
Wood turtles spend more time on land than any other Minnesota turtle species. They forage along riverbanks and up into fields and forested areas looking for berries, other plants, insects or worms. It’s difficult to tell an adult turtle’s age past 20 years, but some of the turtles that have been studied are estimated to be as old as 40 to 60 years. They can reach the size similar to a large painted turtle, about 9 to 10 inches in length. They reach maturity in their teens, Markle said.
The juvenile wood turtles currently being housed at the zoo are marked with different-colored nail polish spots on their shells to help indicate which clutch they came from.
“They’re all the same age despite being different sizes,” she said. “Within the same color group they will have a mark on a ... different part of the shell so that we can keep tabs on how each individual is growing. If there’s any health concerns we need to monitor, we have all that information.”
The nail polish is removed right before release and microchips are inserted under the skin of turtles to help track them long term. Drill marking is also done on the edge of shells. The microchips and drill markings are a good deterrent for poaching, Markle said.
“Poaching is a concern for both wood turtles and Blanding’s (turtles) ... mostly for the pet trade,” she said, adding that it’s less of a potential problem in Minnesota because of wood turtle populations being low.
Last year, radio transmitters were put on six juvenile wood turtles. Individuals have to reach 100 grams in size in order to be able to handle the weight of a transmitter, which comes out to about 5% of their body weight.
The transmitters will help zoo staff track the movements of the juveniles.
“We’re hoping to expand so this year, we’re going to put another six transmitters on then we’ll have about a dozen turtles that we can track. We start to get a larger sample size to really answer some of these questions about survivorship and habitat use,” Markle said.
Markle said that data will help researchers to know how effective the head-starting efforts are with bolstering the population.
Markle said the tracking devices on juveniles are simple radio transmitters. Only adult turtles are fitted with GPS transmitters because juveniles can’t handle the weight of GPS transmitters.
When it’s time to release the turtles, the zoo tries to put them back in the same general area the eggs were originally laid by a female, Markle said.
“We kind of time it based on environmental conditions,” she said, adding that they try to avoid releasing turtles during periods of drought or flooding.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.