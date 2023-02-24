all zoo wood turtles 3 web.jpg
The Minnesota Zoo has been caring for 29 juvenile wood turtles since they were hatched in 2022 and will release them back into the wild this summer. This process, known as “head-starting,” aims to help increase survivability for younger turtles.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Conservation work continuing

Wood turtles typically spend their winters under the ice in a dormant state known as brumation.

all zoo wood turtles 4 web.jpg
Tricia Markle, Minnesota Zoo wildlife conservation specialist, holds a model turtle that displays how a transmitter is mounted on a live wood turtle.
all zoo wood turtles 1 web.jpg
all zoo wood turtles 5 web.jpg
Juvenile wood turtles, currently under the care of Minnesota Zoo staff, are marked with different-colored nail polish on their shells to help indicate which egg clutch they came from. The nail polish will be removed shortly before they are released into the wild.
all zoo wood turtles 2 web.jpg
