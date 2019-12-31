Year also brings national recognition for schools, new principals and more
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District had no shortage of news in 2019, which included a new voter-approved operating levy, discussion of adding artificial turf fields and a School Board election.
As the district begins a new calendar year, here’s a recap of some of the news from 2019.
Operating levy passes
Superintendent Mary Kreger smiled and breathed a sigh of relief when the final vote totals came in around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5 for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District’s proposed operating levy.
The levy passed with 14,380 “yes” votes (64 percent) to 8,171 “no” votes (36 percent), according to official results that were canvassed by the School Board on Nov. 12.
The proposal on the Nov. 5 ballot was to revoke an existing operating levy passed in 2013 and replace it with a new, 10-year operating levy of $1,566.67 “per pupil” (an increase of $627 per pupil) with annual increases based on inflation. The new levy will raise an additional $19 million in revenues per year. District officials said without a new levy, budget cuts of up to $18 million would have been needed over the next two years.
During the election, the district said for the approximately $19 million in additional revenue that would be generated, the School Board and administrators discussed using those funds for the following purposes:
• $7 million to restore cuts implemented for the 2019-20 school year, which included 31 teaching positions.
• $8 million to lower class sizes by improving the staff-to-student ratio.
• $2 million to increase mental health support with additional staff at all schools.
• $1 million to address enrollment growth.
• $700,000 to reinstate after-school activity bus service, which was eliminated in 2010.
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said on Dec. 18 that planning for how the new operating levy will be spent during the 2020-21 school year has been ongoing since the levy passed.
“The superintendent’s cabinet has been working to develop budgetary items that are consistent with the message that was conveyed during the referendum. These plans have then been forwarded to a committee made up of principals and directors to ensure that the plan is consistent with the message and helps further our educational goals,” he said.
“We continue to refine the plan and will ultimately finalize it so that it can be incorporated into the 2020-2021 budget.”
Stotts said components of the plans being discussed include restoring the cuts made for the 2019-20 school year. He added that not all of the cuts can be restored as they were “one time” items such as transferring funds from the other post-employment benefits trust to cover employee post-employment benefits.
The other parts include reducing class sizes, implementing the activity buses, increased staffing for mental health and “other items that were eliminated during past budget cuts,” Stotts said.
The public will be made aware of the spending plans when the 2020-21 budget is submitted to the School Board for approval. The first reading of the budget is expected to be in May with the final vote in June, Stotts said.
Budget adjustments approved
The School Board approved $7 million of budget adjustments for the 2019-20 school year on Feb. 11.
At the time, the district had projected a $25 million shortfall for 2019 through 2022, and officials said it was because of inadequate funding from the state.
Under the approved adjustments, district officials planned to make staffing reductions totaling $3.4 million; other reductions totaling $1.2 million and “revenue enhancements” totaling $2.5 million for 2019-20.
The district eliminated 31.55 full-time equivalents for teaching and nursing positions. This included classroom staffing, teachers on special assignment at the district office and restructuring program nursing support.
Clerical and administrative positions saw 14.86 FTE positions being cut through actions such as not filling a district office administrator position, eliminating the district allocation for high school and middle school assistant administrators and reducing allocations for elementary assistant administrators, 10-month clerks and 10-month secretaries.
Examples of other non-staff reductions were reducing future employee contract costs ($576,589), a 4 percent decrease in instructional supply allocation to schools ($213,000), reducing professional development that requires substitute teachers to be used ($200,000), and a 5 percent decrease in costs for travel, mileage and conference registration ($40,200).
The revenue enhancements outlined in the recommendation accessed $2.3 million from a trust fund for retiree benefits as a one-time revenue source and increased student co-curricular participation fees by 10 percent, which would total $152,200.
In July, when the School Board voted to put the new operating levy on the general election ballot, Kreger mentioned the upcoming cuts, saying principals and teachers planning for the new school year were “really struggling to do their best with limited resources to minimize the impact on their students.”
School Board election
District 196 voters elected three incumbent School Board members and a newcomer in the Nov. 5 election.
The top vote-getters were incumbents Jackie Magnuson, of Rosemount, with 8,816 votes; Joel Albright, of Apple Valley, with 8,379 votes, and Sachin Isaacs, of Burnsville with 7,091 votes. Cory Johnson, of Eagan, won the fourth seat with 5,849 votes, according to official results canvassed by the School Board on Nov. 12.
The other eight candidates finished with:
• Gary Huusko, of Eagan, 4,875 votes,
• Maggie Bruecken, of Apple Valley, 4,415 votes,
• Rebecca Gierok, of Apple Valley, 4,372 votes,
• Curtis Henry, of Rosemount, 4,180 votes,
• Laura Holm, of Rosemount, 4,096 votes,
• Kristin Schaub, of Apple Valley, 3,320 votes,
• Angela Noonan, of Eagan, 3,156 votes,
• Hannibal Smith, 2,412 votes.
There were also 573 write-ins.
The elected School Board members will take the oath of office at the Jan. 13, 2020, meeting to begin their four-year terms.
Board Member Bob Schutte, who attended his last regular board meeting in December before his term expires Jan. 6, chose not to seek re-election.
Focus on Diffley Road safety
The Eagan community rallied to support Patric Vitek’s family after the 13-year-old died Nov. 1, when his bicycle collided with a car on Diffley Road. Residents called for city, school district and county officials to make the road safer to cross near three schools in the area.
According to Eagan police, officers were dispatched at 7:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of Diffley Road for a report of a child riding a bike being struck by a vehicle. Arriving officers found Patric lying in the road with multiple injuries. He was transported to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The department says the driver of the vehicle was headed east on Diffley Road and traveling in the center lane when the vehicle struck the rear tire of the bicycle.
Patric was a seventh-grader at Dakota Hills Middle School and previously attended Northview Elementary. He was also a hockey player with the Eagan Hockey Association and baseball player with the Eagan Baseball Association.
Community members spoke at School Board and Eagan City Council meetings urging officials to take action. Eagan, Dakota County and District 196 officials have said they are working together on different options for safety improvements including a creating a school zone.
Proposal for artificial turf fields
The School Board approved a concept on Dec. 9 for adding new artificial turf fields at four of the district’s high schools.
The district is proposing to add eight artificial turf fields – one practice field and one stadium field each at Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount. The district is working with Wold Architects for the proposed projects.
The fields would be constructed in phases with Rosemount and Eagan each getting two fields during the summer of 2020. Apple Valley and Eastview would each get their fields during summer 2021, according to the district.
Scott McQueen of Wold Architects said the plans would call for replacing the natural turf main stadium fields with new synthetic turf and adding a second, soccer-sized multi-use artificial turf field at the four high schools. There could be miscellaneous improvements including lighting for the multi-use fields, small scoreboards, signage, security cameras, card readers, additional fencing, additional paved paths and walkways and pedestrian lighting.
The stadium fields would be prioritized to be completed first, McQueen said.
There would also likely be a concurrent track resurfacing and restriping project that would be paid for through a different revenue source, according to the district.
McQueen said the total overall cost for the fields and improvements is estimated at $17 million to $18.7 million. Possible financing options to pay for the projects could include certificates of participation or lease purchase financing. The district is seeking approval from the Minnesota Department of Education to lease levy for the principal and interest payments, which does not require approval from voters. The tax impact could be about $1 per month on the average value home. The new operating levy passed in 2019 would not be used to pay for the new turf fields, Stotts said.
Stotts said the School Board still has to approve the bids for the projects and the financing.
New faces
Three schools had new principals at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
Becky Melville became the next principal of Falcon Ridge Middle School. She replaced Noel Mehus, who retired in June following a 14-year career as principal at Falcon Ridge.
Melville had been the principal at North Junior High School in Hopkins for the past eight years, and was a teacher at the school from 2000 to 2007. In between her times at North, Melville worked for Farmington Public Schools, first as director of teaching and learning then as an assistant principal at Farmington High School.
Drew Mons is the newest principal to lead Apple Valley High School, replacing Michael Bolsoni who left the position to become the director of secondary education for District 196. Mons started his new position in early July.
Mons worked for Mounds View Public Schools for the past seven years, first as the dean of students at Irondale High School and for the past five years as the school’s associate principal.
Mons started his career as a math teacher at schools in Columbia Heights and Mahtomedi, then was hired as a teacher and administrative intern at Cretin-Derham Hall High School, where he worked from 2001 to 2012.
Bruce Miller was hired as Eastview High School’s next principal to replace Randy Peterson, who retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year after a 27-career in the district, including the past 12 years as Eastview’s principal. Miller took over July 1 and is the third principal in the school’s history.
Miller was part of the administrative team that opened Eastview High in 1997. For the first 10 years, he was assistant principal for athletics and curriculum. For the past 12 years, he was assistant principal for student services and curriculum.
Miller started his career in District 196 in 1993 at Eagan High School, where he taught science and coached baseball, football and track and field. Prior to joining District 196, Miller was an adjunct instructor and graduate assistant football coach at St. Cloud State University from 1991 to 1993. He spent the first three years of his career as a science teacher and coach for a high school in Mexico, Missouri.
Lieutenant governor visits Parkview
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Commissioner of Higher Education Dennis Olson stopped by Parkview Elementary in Lakeville on March 6 to visit with the school’s second-graders.
Principal Nicole Garcia said the second-graders had completed a unit where they learned about Ojibwe culture. One of the school’s second-grade teachers, Jennie Bierlein is acquainted with Flanagan and helped get the visit scheduled.
During the visit to the District 196 school, Flanagan and Olson met district officials and school staff and talked to students about their Obijwe heritage and their professional background. Flanagan also read “Bowwow Powwow” by Brenda J. Child, and Olson taught the students some Ojibwe words.
Bus tracking app
Starting in fall 2019, District 196 gave parents whose children ride the bus to and from school the option to track the location of their child’s bus with a smartphone app.
The district’s transportation department began piloting the “Here Comes The Bus” during the summer months and made the service available to families districtwide before the first day of school Sept. 3.
With Here Comes The Bus, parents are able to set up a perimeter around their child’s bus stop. When their child’s bus enters that perimeter, the app sends an alert. Here Comes The Bus also sends notification messages if a bus is running late or if a different bus has been substituted for a child’s usual bus.
The app uses HTTPS, or Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure, which encrypts all communication between the web browser and the app for security. The app tracks district buses using GPS; it does not track students.
Schools recognized
District 196 schools received statewide and national recognition during 2019 with various honors from different organizations.
Apple Valley High School received the 2019 STEM Excellence Award in the high school category at the national Future of Education Technology Conference in Orlando Jan. 30. The award recognizes schools for their innovative approaches to implementing science, technology, engineering and math education.
Four elementary magnet schools in District 196 were selected for recognition by Magnet Schools of America.
Cedar Park Elementary STEM School, Diamond Path Elementary School of International Studies and Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science are three of 106 magnet schools in the nation selected to receive a 2019 School of Excellence Award. In addition, Echo Park Elementary School of Leadership, Engineering and Technology was named a 2019 School of Distinction.
Cedar Park, Diamond Path and Glacier Hills have received these awards in previous years. This was the first time for Echo Park, which converted to a magnet school in 2016 along with Oak Ridge Elementary School of Leadership, Environmental and Health Sciences.
A multi-year effort by students at the School of Environmental Studies to get a LEED green building certification became a reality on April 22.
The Apple Valley school was presented with its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council during an Earth Day celebration. According to SES, it was the first student-led project in Minnesota to get LEED 4.1 certification. The U.S. Green Building Council’s website says LEED-certified buildings attract tenants, cost less to operate and boost employee productivity and retention. The certification is available for all building types and phases.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
