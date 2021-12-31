The year 2021 kept Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 officials busy with issues ranging from the continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic to addressing current overcrowding and anticipated growth in some of the district’s schools.
District 196 students and staff worked with differing learning models during the calendar year. The district also saw the approval of attendance area changes; voters electing two new School Board members and re-electing an incumbent; the hiring of a new equity and inclusion director and changes to the way community members can offer public comment at School Board meetings.
Here’s a recap of some of the district’s news in 2021.
Continued COVID-19 response
During the second half of the 2020-21 school year, students were gradually moved from a full-time distance learning model. Elementary students were phased back to in-person learning in January while secondary students in grades six through 12 moved to a hybrid learning model (a mix of in-person and distance learning) in February. Secondary students later returned to in-person learning four days a week in April.
The School Board also approved a permanent online option March 8 for families beginning with the 2021-22 school year called 196 Online. This program replaced district’s 196 Digital Academy distance learning option that was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district returned to more traditional graduation ceremonies in 2021 with the district’s high schools all holding outdoor graduation ceremonies. In 2020, the high schools had car processions and virtual commencements instead of the traditional in-person ceremonies.
Students began the 2021-22 school year in the fall with students attending in person five days a week. Masks have been required indoors when the local transmission level is “substantial” or “high” as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission matrix regardless of vaccination status. The district welcomed over 29,000 students back to school and over 600 K-12 students were also enrolled in 196 Online, the district’s online school option.
School Board election
District 196 voters elected two newcomers and re-elected one incumbent to three seats on the School Board.
Sakawdin Mohamed, of Eagan, was the top vote-getter with 9,783 votes (16.11%) followed by Bianca Virnig, of Eagan, with 9,623 votes (15.85%) and incumbent Art Coulson, of Apple Valley, with 9,211 votes (15.17%), according to the canvassed results. This will be Coulson’s fourth term on the board.
Craig Angrimson, another incumbent seeking re-election, got 1,548 votes (2.55%).
The vote totals for the other 12 candidates on the ballot are as follows:
• Kim Bauer: 8,682
• Curtis Henry: 8,215
• Kayla Hauser: 7,781
• Derek J. Kottke: 1,512
• Kyle Anderson: 1,095
• Jacob Mark Rylander: 1,075
• John Schaefer: 690
• Loren Jay Balazs: 470
• Jessica Turner: 257
• Teresa A. Maki: 246
• Kaia Zeigler: 244
• Rebecca Gierok: 213
• Write-in: 57
While there were 16 names on the ballot, Gierok, Turner and Zeigler all announced earlier this fall they were withdrawing from the race.
According to the district, 20,498 District 196 voters cast their ballots of the 98,527 registered voters. This was 20.8% of registered voters. The last time there was an election with only School Board candidates on the ballot, 5% of registered voters in the district cast ballots.
The current terms of Angrimson, Coulson and Mike Roseen expire Jan. 3. Roseen was first elected to the board in 1989 and did not seek re-election for a ninth term.
The newly elected members will be sworn in at the Jan. 10 regular School Board meeting. Their four-year terms will run from January 2022 to January 2026.
Equity, inclusion hires
The district continued with its focus on equity and inclusion in 2021 by hiring a new equity and inclusion director and equity coordinator.
Virgil Jones was named the new District 196 director of equity and inclusion in February. Jones previously worked in the district as an assistant principal and athletics director at Apple Valley High School and as the ninth-grade student assistance coordinator for Rosemount High School.
The district said the new director-level position was part of the superintendent’s effort to improve equity and inclusion, and address systemic racism in the district. Equity and inclusion work was previously part of the district’s Teaching and Learning Department and was led by previous Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Robin Gordon, who resigned from the position in January 2021.
Jones’ duties include overseeing an equity and inclusion coordinator and a team of cultural family advocates and helping lead the district’s Equity Advisory Council.
Violeta Hernandez Espinosa was hired as the district’s next coordinator of equity and inclusion and began her role in July. The district said she brings a variety of professional experience in both the public and private sectors, including recruiting diverse students and employees, and advocating for underserved populations in the legislative process.
Addressing facility needs
The district’s Area Learning Center has a new permanent home.
On Aug. 9 the School Board, in two separate votes, approved a purchase and sale agreement to buy a building at 2120 Silver Bell Road in Eagan from the Minnesota Autism Center, and approved naming the new building the Silver Bell Learning Center. The building is the district’s third learning center.
The building was purchased for $10.82 million. Director of Operations Mark Stotts said at the time the district was planning to issue $10.5 million in certificates of participation in late January or early February 2022 and close on the purchase prior to the end of February.
The two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility, built in 2017, houses the district’s Area Learning Center high school program and early childhood screening and programming. It’s located in the northeast corner of Highway 13 and Cedar Avenue in Eagan, across from Twin Cities Premium Outlets and the Metro Red Line station on Cedar Avenue.
The Area Learning Center was previously located in one half of a district-owned building at 5840 149th St. W. in Apple Valley. It temporarily relocated to the Rosemount Community Center for the 2020-21 school year because of growth in the Transition Plus program, Stotts said.
The district also tackled attendance area changes during the second half of 2021.
The School Board voted unanimously in favor of attendance area changes at the Dec. 13 regular meeting. The changes are meant to alleviate current and projected overcrowding at Rosemount Middle School and Rosemount High School by fully using existing space at other district schools.
There are four approved high school changes and four approved middle school changes. The four high school changes will move the outermost parts of the Rosemount High attendance area to three other high schools – Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview. There are 600 District 196 high school students currently living in these four areas combined, most attending Rosemount High.
The four approved middle school changes will move parts of the Rosemount Middle attendance area to Dakota Hills and Scott Highlands, and parts of the Scott Highlands attendance area to Falcon Ridge and Valley middle schools. There are 380 District 196 middle school students currently living in these four areas combined, the district said.
The changes will be implemented in phases starting with the 2022-23 school year. Families have the option to enroll at their new attendance area school or continue to be enrolled at their current school through the completion of that level. Transportation will be provided to either middle school for the next two years through 2023-24 and to either high school for the next four years through 2025-26, according to the district.
Public comment revisions
The School Board approved changes June 28 to three policies related to School Board meetings, general organization, and district community relations. The revisions included creating new board listening sessions, limiting the number of people who can sign up for special communication requests to 10 during regular meetings, changing the time limit for special communication requests from five minutes to four minutes and eliminating open forum from the regular meeting agenda.
Prior to the June 28 vote, there had been three ways the public can offer feedback during meetings; one was by commenting on a specific agenda item. People who wanted to discuss topics not on the agenda could do so during open forum or by making a special communication request.
Special communication request speakers had to sign up five days prior to a meeting and got five minutes to speak. Open forum speakers were able to sign up the day of the meeting, were limited to two minutes each and up to seven people were able to talk during open forum. Any questions asked of the board or administration during the public comment periods were not answered at the meeting, but staff provide responses in the days following the meeting.
The frequency and number of people speaking during the public comment periods had been higher in late 2020 into the first part of 2021. Multiple community members at the June 14 and June 28 meetings expressed concern about the possible removal of the two regular meeting public comment periods and asked the board to consider keeping them in place. Some said they favored the creation of the listening sessions as an added opportunity for public comment but not as a replacement for open forum and special communication requests.
District Attorney Jill Coyle previously said at the June 14 meeting the proposed changes were intended to “enhance opportunities for district stakeholders to provide input and feedback to School Board members, while also improving the efficiency of regular school board meetings.” On June 28, 27 people signed up to speak for special communication requests and open forum. Nearly two hours of the meeting was devoted to hearing their comments and concerns about the proposed changes to the meeting public comment periods; critical race theory; comprehensive sex education; the need for phonics teaching and the district’s approach to equity and inclusion.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
