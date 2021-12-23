Year also brings leadership changes, return of community events
Investment, development and returning are some of the themes that could describe Apple Valley’s current events of 2021.
The city saw the approval of several commercial and residential projects, some new developments and redevelopment of existing sites; new pickleball courts were added and money is being spent to improve Valleywood Golf Course. Several events that had taken a hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic were brought back this year.
Here’s a summary of some of Apple Valley’s news from 2021.
Changes in leadership
The Apple Valley City Council saw some changes after former Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland resigned her position in January to take her new seat on the Dakota County Board.
Clint Hooppaw, who has served on the council since 2011, was appointed to be the next mayor in January. He’s lived in Apple Valley with his wife and daughter since 2005. He will serve as mayor until the term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Hooppaw filling the mayoral role left a vacancy for his seat on the council. Tom Melander, a longtime member of the Apple Valley Planning Commission and Apple Valley resident since 1989, was chosen out of 11 applicants and appointed to fill Hooppaw’s seat on March 11. He was sworn in April 8 and will serve until that term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
The city also saw a new parks and recreation director take the helm after the unexpected death of former Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein in early 2020. Eric Carlson joined the city in January after most recently working as Inver Grove Heights’ parks and recreation director for over 13 years.
During this year, Carlson has led efforts to improve operations and profitability at Valleywood Golf Course through the creation of a 10-year business plan as well as getting council support for capital projects such as replacing the course’s aging irrigation system. New pickleball courts at Johnny Cake Ridge West Park also have been constructed this year and Carlson began discussions with the council about whether the city should pursue a possible parks bond referendum in the next few years.
Many new developments
The Apple Valley Planning Commission and City Council have had a busy year with seeing several new development and redevelopment projects for housing and commercial.
Some of the new housing coming to Apple Valley include the Eagle Pointe development to be constructed on the former nine-hole Apple Valley Golf Course property at 8661 140th St. W. The plans call for constructing 27 villa residences and one three-unit, nine four-unit and two five-unit townhome buildings. The project’s approval is the culmination of a process for the golf course’s future that began over two years ago with discussions about how the property would be designated on a land use map in the 2040 comprehensive plan. The potential redevelopment and the later rezoning of the property generated a lot of participation and interest from neighboring residents who spoke and offered written comments for multiple public hearings. At the beginning, many were opposed to any larger multi-family housing types like apartments.
Roers Companies broke ground earlier this year on the first property of age-restricted apartments and townhomes for residents aged 55-plus called Risor. The City Council approved the project in February. The $44 million, 277,000-square-foot community will welcome its first residents in fall 2022. Risor will offer 172 apartments that range from 534 to 1,377 square feet. Four townhome buildings will offer a more private living option with access to the community amenities. The project is under construction at the southwest corner of Galaxie Avenue and Founders Lane.
Multiple vacant sites have been redeveloped this year. A new building for the Apple Valley Panera Bread was constructed this year on the site of the former Apple Valley Bakers Square Restaurant & Pies building, in the Southport Center off Cedar Avenue, after that structure was razed. The new Panera location opened this fall.
A new Cowboy Jack’s restaurant moved into the former Old Chicago location at 14998 Glazier Ave. after completely renovating the building. The restaurant is seeking to reduce a setback at the site for a building addition that would allow for smokehouse cooking and a pickup window for to-go orders on the east side of the building. The item is expected to be on the Planning Commission’s agenda for the next meeting in January, according to the city.
Eyes Wide Hospitality Group, which has several successful brands in the south metro, opened new restaurants this year next door to each other. The Farmer and the Fishmonger opened this fall at the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at 14883 Florence Trail. Eyes Wide opened the Misfits Collective in the former PR Sports Bar site at 14889 Florence Trail during the summer, but later switched concepts and made the restaurant a Mexican-themed establishment called Mezcalito Butcher.
The multiple development and redevelopment projects that have received City Council support in 2021 include:
• The council has approved plans for constructing new businesses in part of a planned 34-acre commercial area of Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road. The businesses that received council approval for construction between March and September of this year are a Mister Car Wash, a new Starbucks in a multi-tenant building, a Texas Roadhouse, a Chipotle and a restaurant called Copper Pint.
• The City Council approved plans related to the construction of a 21,350-square-foot building for a Mexican restaurant and market at the northeast corner of Galaxie Avenue and 152nd Street West during its Oct. 14 meeting. At the time of approval, Galaxie Partners, LLC, the buyer, owner and manager was working on branding and a name for the restaurant and market.
• Eagle Brook Church’s eighth permanent campus will be at the former Apple Valley Menards space at 14960 Florence Trail, which sits on a 13.86-acre property at the northwest corner of Florence Trail and Flagstaff Avenue. The City Council approved plans Oct. 28 to allow for construction of a 58,139-square-foot building and 585-space parking lot at the site. The vacant store is 160,796 square feet with a 453-space surface parking lot and a 3.8-acre outdoor lumberyard. The church’s plans call for removing all but 42 parking spaces, the east 102,657 square feet of the existing building, the lumberyard and the perimeter fencing surrounding it. The remaining 58,139 square feet of the existing building will be used for the church. The south parking lot will be reconfigured to include 219 spaces, add 186 spaces east of the proposed building and 180 spaces north of the building.
• Construction work began for a new My Salon Suite in recent weeks. The Apple Valley City Council approved the plans in June for the new two-story building on the southeast corner of 153rd Street and Galante Lane, east of the Shops on Galaxie building. My Salon Suite leases separate enclosed suites for individual hair stylists, barbers, estheticians and other service providers working as individual and independent business owners. There are 23 suites planned on the main floor and 25 for the second floor of the 9,600-square-foot building. My Salon Suite, founded by Ken and Alanna McAllister, has sites in more than 30 states and in the Canadian province of Ontario. In Minnesota, there are locations in Bloomington, Plymouth, Roseville and Woodbury.
Some return to normalcy
The City Council adopted a resolution June 10 that immediately terminated a local peace time emergency that was declared March 17, 2020, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the city has encouraged visitors to wear masks inside of its buildings regardless of vaccination status but not mandated mask-wearing.
Multiple community events that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic made a return in 2021 including the Apple Valley Home and Garden Expo; the Memorial Day ceremony at the Apple Valley American Legion; Apple Valley Freedom Days celebration; Music in Kelley Park, and Night to Unite.
City facility improvements coming
On Aug. 26, the Apple Valley City Council adopted a resolution providing for the issuance and sale of about $5.98 million in general obligation capital improvement plan bonds to make changes at the city’s Central Maintenance Facility and fire stations. The council authorized Northland Securities to solicit proposals for the negotiated sale of the bonds on July 22. The city expects to issue a maximum of about $24.8 million over a four-year period, with the debt service being added in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The repayment of the bonds will come from future property tax levies, according to an Aug. 26 city report.
Central Maintenance Facility and fire station updates will be done in phases. Projects can be moved between the years or dropped but no new projects can be added, according to the city. City officials say the CMF improvements are necessary to address space inadequacies in different buildings on the CMF property; ADA accessibility issues for employees or visitors and updates for ventilation, employee privacy and overall operations. The city would like to make changes at the fire stations for health and safety improvements.
Tornado touches down
A fast-moving storm system on Sept. 17 spawned two weaker tornadoes in Apple Valley and Burnsville. The storm moved into the west metro around 2:15 a.m. and moved out of the metro by 3:30 a.m. There was a lot of “downburst damage” from the south metro to Hudson, Wisconsin, but two tornadoes, rated EF-0, were confirmed where the damage was concentrated in Apple Valley, northeast Burnsville and Savage.
The two tornadoes touched down not long after 3 a.m. – one near Highway 13 and Cliff Road in Burnsville and the other was near Cedar Avenue and 145th Street in Apple Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
The damage included downed tree branches, uprooted trees and power being knocked out in some areas. Many area schools had delayed starts. The cities of Apple and Burnsville offered curbside pickup for residents in areas with significant storm damage. The two cities also provided residents with more minor damage free residential dropoff sites for tree debris.
