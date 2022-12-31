av mexican restaurant market 2 web.jpg
Buy Now

The owners of Homshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar, and the Bodega 42 Fresh Market break ground for the project Aug. 18 at the northeast corner of Galaxie Avenue and 152nd Street West in Apple Valley. City officials and Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce representatives were among those in attendance.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Year also brings leadership changes, parks bond referendum conversations

Leadership changes, continued development and redevelopment are some of the themes that describe Apple Valley’s current events of 2022.

av freedom days parade 3 2022

Apple Valley High School band members perform during the July 4 Freedom Days parade.
av francis welcomed 2 web.jpg
Buy Now

Nick Francis was welcomed and took the oath of office as Apple Valley’s seventh police chief during the April 13 City Council meeting. Francis officially took over police chief duties April 1 after the retirement of previous Chief Jon Rechtzigel.
all treetop trail 2 web.jpg
Buy Now

Minnesota Zoo staff, supporters and visitors were able to see the official first segment of the zoo’s Treetop Trail raised on Oct. 13. PCL Construction team members used equipment to lift a 20-foot by 8-foot section of the trail with railing onto the zoo’s original monorail track.
av midwinter fest 4 web.jpg
Buy Now

Apple Valley Mid-Winter Fest attendees take a horse drawn wagon ride during cold and blustery weather on Feb. 5. The event, held annually since 1978, was moved to a new location in 2022 at Johnny Cake Ridge Park West.

Tags

Load comments