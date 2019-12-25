City sees celebrations, new businesses, development, debates about golf course, pickleball noise
2019 was a big year for Apple Valley.
The city celebrated its 50th anniversary. The year also brought new businesses opening their doors, longtime community staples ceasing operations, changes in the fire department leadership and debates about future land use for a golf course and noise from pickleball courts.
Here’s a recap of some of news from the city’s 50th year.
Golden anniversary
The city of Apple Valley marked its 50th anniversary with events throughout the year that highlighted the milestone.
While Apple Valley became a statutory city in 1974, the city and other entities including the Apple Valley Arts Foundation, Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion partnered to focus on celebrating 50 years from when the first Apple Valley village mayor and council members took office on Jan. 1, 1969.
A special city logo with a golden apple was created and used to make anniversary pins, which city officials handed out at community events and at City Council meetings. Several Apple Valley businesses were honored as business leaders during the year at council meetings and given proclamations.
The city and other community partners (Convention and Visitors Bureau, Apple Valley Chamber, Wings Financial, Dakota Electric, Minnesota Zoo and the Apple Valley Arts Foundation) sponsored an advertising display on a Minnesota Valley Transit Authority bus about the city’s 50th anniversary.
Kelley Park in Apple Valley received a clock donated by Rotary of Apple Valley. The clock was donated and placed Aug. 24 as the 50th anniversary celebration. At the ceremony were Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, with past mayors Willis Branning, Mike Garrison, William Holten, Gary Humphrey, and council members Tom Goodwin, Ruth Grendahl, Clint Hooppaw, and House District 57A Rep. Robert Bierman.
IMAX Theatre closes
The IMAX Theatre, adjacent to the Minnesota Zoo, went dark on Jan. 27 after IMAX corporate made the decision to close it without input from the state-run zoo’s leadership. The theater had been part of the community since April 5, 1997, the newspaper reported in January.
The zoo gave IMAX time to remove its equipment and the building is currently not being used, John Frawley, Minnesota Zoo director and president of the Minnesota Zoo Foundation, said earlier this month.
The zoo added plans to repurpose the former theater to its request for state funding in a 2020 bonding bill to begin the conversation with legislators, Frawley said. Constructing the proposed Treetop Trail, reopening the Nocturnal Trail and renovating the animal hospital are the zoo’s higher priority projects in that order in the bonding request, along with the asset preservation.
Frawley said preliminary concepts that have been discussed for the IMAX building focus on the space being a nature adventure hub with activities that could include rock climbing or adventure play.
New businesses open
Multiple new businesses opened their doors throughout the year.
They include Five Below, Salons by JC Apple Valley and Xperience Fitness, which all opened during different parts of 2019 in the former the former 60,000-square-foot former Rainbow Foods space. Five Below is a national store chain offering products for “tweens, teens and beyond” for $5 and under. Salons by JC provides rental suites for people working in beauty services. Xperience Fitness offers several fitness amenities including a pool, cardio equipment, group classes, different types of fitness training, hydro-massage beds, tanning beds and red light therapy beds.
Clovr Life Spa opened in September on Emperor Avenue. It’s the first location in Minnesota and around the country. Clovr offers multiple spa services under one roof including massage, skin care, facials, nail care, waxing, hair styling and eye lash extensions.
Shady Deal Depot opened in November, next door to the Dollar Tree on 153rd Street West. The store sells a “daily hodgepodge” of name brand products from national chain stores for lower prices, according to its website.
Redevelopment projects approved
A Tough Mudder Bootcamp is expected to open in Apple Valley in 2020. In August, the City Council approved an ordinance amending a planned unit development to allow a fitness facility, day spot or yoga studio at the site of the former Ryan Real Estate property. The owners of the property at 14750 had been planning a redevelopment of the site.
The council first approved plans related to the project in 2018. The August 2019 plans called for demolishing the existing multi-tenant office building (which occurred during the fall) and constructing an 11,200-square-foot building. Construction on the new building began in the fall.
In December, the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce reported that the other tenants are expected to be Pancheros Mexican Grill, Aspen Dental, Jersey Mike’s and Gent Cuts and Grooming.
The City Council approved plans related to constructing a new multi-tenant retail building on the site of the former Liberty Credit Services building in November. The plans call for demolishing the existing vacant office building and constructing a 6,100-square-foot building for three tenants. The three tenants could include a coffee shop and nail salon or similar user.
The site is on the southeast corner of County Road 42 and Pennock Lane. The office building has been vacant since around 2015, according to the city.
Baker’s Square closes
Apple Valley Bakers Square Restaurant & Pies closed its doors Dec. 9 to the surprise of many customers.
The restaurant ceased operations Dec. 9 because of the property owner’s plans to raze the Bakers Square building and construct a new building to house a new location for the Apple Valley Panera Bread, according to Apple Valley Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist.
In January, the Apple Valley City Council approved a project to demolish the existing 5,738-square-foot Bakers Square restaurant at 15200 Cedar Ave. and constructing a new 4,820-square-foot building with drive-thru window service on the 1.28 acre site. Panera Bread is presently located in the Southport Centre, 15052 Gleason Path in Apple Valley.
Project proponents said at the time that Panera’s lease at the current location expires in October 2020. The company had been looking for potential properties to upgrade its facility, and was in conversations with Brixmor Southport Centre LLC, the property owner, and other brokers to find a location in Apple Valley that would accommodate its growth model.
New housing welcomed
Zvago Central Village, a new cooperative at 7070 153rd St. W. in Apple Valley, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 22.
Those in attendance included Zvago leaders, co-op members, Apple Valley city officials and Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce representatives.
Zvago officially opened in May and 54 of the 58 total units were sold and occupied at the time of the ribbon cutting.
The Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce and the city of Apple Valley held a ribbon cutting Oct. 29 for The Springs at Cobblestone Lake in Apple Valley.
The Springs at Cobblestone are luxury apartments with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options. The complex has indoor and outdoor workout facilities, a swimming pool and is located across the street from the transit center via a tunnel under Pilot Knob Road.
Fire department leadership changes
Chuck Russell was sworn in as the new Apple Valley fire chief during the March 14 City Council meeting. His wife, Sandy, was present to pin the new badge on his uniform.
According to the fire department, he’s the seventh chief in the department’s history. Then called the Lebanon Fire Department, it was started in 1966.
Russell joined the department in May 1983. He has held the ranks of captain, district chief, assistant chief and deputy chief during his time with Apple Valley.
Matt Nelson was hired as the next deputy fire chief in May to fill the vacancy left when Russell became the chief.
He joined the Apple Valley Fire Department as a paid on-call firefighter in 2005. He rose through the ranks, serving as a captain for eight years and an assistant chief for three years before being promoted to deputy chief.
Police experience Virtual Dementia Tour
About 60 Apple Valley police personnel went through the Virtual Dementia Tour in February to give them a taste of what people suffering from dementia experience.
The Virtual Dementia Tour is a program aiming to build “a greater understanding of dementia through the use of patented sensory tools and instruction,” according to a news release. The tour was developed in 2001 by P.K. Beville, an award-winning geriatric specialist and founder of the nonprofit Second Wind Dreams.
Orchard Path Senior Community sponsored the tours the police department conducted.
Pickleball noise draws ire of neighbors
The city has been looking at long-term solutions to help resolve a dispute about the level of noise coming from outdoor pickleball courts at Hayes Park.
In August, the city said it was looking to potentially relocate the Hayes Park outdoor courts and provided preliminary cost estimates for constructing eight new pickleball courts at Johnny Cake Ridge Park West, near the existing tennis courts.
Some residents living near the courts on the south side of Hayes Park have said the noise has been a problem since the courts were put in a few years ago.
In March, the City Council adopted a resolution directing city staff to install a 10-foot sound attenuation fabric barrier on the pickleball court fencing at a cost not to exceed $15,000; to change the hours of play and conduct a study to see if the sound reduction barrier brings the noise down to ambient levels.
City officials said the sound reduction barrier fabric was installed on the outer fencing of the Hayes Park courts in May, and new signage with the revised hours was added. They also noticed a “dramatic decrease” in court usage throughout the outdoor season. A sound study was conducted June 6, which indicated a noise reduction and supported the staff’s observation of fewer players using the court.
A recent analysis determined that Johnny Cake Ridge Park West was the best choice for relocating courts.
Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein said on Dec. 20 council action would be required to execute construction agreements if the project moves forward.
“The current plan is to examine the Johnny Cake Ridge Park location, evaluate possible design/construction and develop recommendations presented to both the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and City Council,” he said.
Golf course land use request sparks debate
The Apple Valley City Council approved sending proposed comprehensive plan land use changes for a golf course property to the Metropolitan Council for its review.
The decision means that any redevelopment would likely feature fewer homes than originally proposed by the property owner.
On Dec. 12, the City Council affirmed two recommendations from the Apple Valley Planning Commission related to the 23-acre Apple Valley Golf Course.
The City Council adopted resolutions affirming the Planning Commission’s denial of golf course owner Joel Watrud’s request to redesignate from private recreation 0.5 acres to low-density and 22.5 acres to medium-density residential. The council also approved a resolution to submit a proposal to the Met Council to redesignate the property from private recreation to low-density flex residential.
The process for the City Council to come to its decision stretched out over about six months and included three Planning Commission public hearings and discussions at two City Council meetings.
Watrud originally requested changing 0.5 acres to low-density, 14.5 acres to medium-density and 8 acres to high-density residential. Most of the residents living near the golf course who commented at public hearings spoke in opposition of the proposal.
Watrud amended his application to remove the high-density designation after the Planning Commission voted to recommend denying the requests for medium and high-density residential. The Planning Commission later recommended redesignating the property for low-density flex residential.
Watrud’s attorney Peter Coyle argued in a Dec. 10 letter to the council that the low-density flex residential would not permit a viable use of the golf course site. He said he was authorized by Watrud to offer the property for sale to the city for $4.8 million for park land or some other public use. The council did not take action on the offer.
