Xperience Fitness, an Appleton, Wisconsin-based fitness club, opened its Apple Valley location Nov. 8 in the Apple Valley Square shopping center, which is on the southwest corner of County Road 42 and Cedar Avenue.
The fitness facility occupies about 40,000 square feet of the former 60,000-square-foot Rainbow Foods space. General Manager Ally Haupert said the club has been busy since opening and has nearly 800 memberships as of Nov. 15.
“It was a great grand opening and we are excited to be in Apple Valley,” she said.
Xperience Fitness offers several fitness amenities including over 120 pieces of cardio equipment, resistance and free weight training, five different genres of group classes, high intensity and interval training, personal training, four hydro-massage beds, two tanning beds and two red light therapy beds. A pool will also be available to members once it opens in mid-December, Haupert said.
For more information about Xperience Fitness Apple Valley, visit myxperiencefitness.com/gyms/apple-valley-mn-55124.
– Patty Dexter
