Metro woodcarvers create art, discover camaraderie
by Kara Hildreth
Sun Thisweek
Dakota County Tribune
Woodcarver John Carlson hand carved a three-dimensional Chinese dragon flying through clouds that won a grand champion ribbon at Dakota County Fair this summer.
Tom Matzko of Rosemount deployed humor in his 3D creation of a toilet paper man that chronicles the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when toilet paper was in short supply.
As a retired cabinet maker, Matzko has been wood carving for 15 years in his heated garage where he chiseled what he calls "Spirit Face" from a tree trunk and a relief carving of an American bald eagle that won a blue ribbon at the county fair.
Rosemount Woodcarvers welcome all to try out woodcarving with the group that meets on Mondays and Fridays on the second floor inside the Steeple Center in Rosemount. During the height of the pandemic, the group continued to meet in a shelter outdoors so they could work on projects and carve life into wood with their hand tools. One project at a time.
Blaine Voigt considers himself as the newbie in the group. He shows his 3D wooden bears and seals that when finished will create a winter scene.
“I am getting to the point with the idea of if you can imagine it, you can carve it,” Voigt said.
Most men discovered wood carving during retirement, but all find it relaxing and worthwhile. They never know quite how each piece will turn out, and they have all become cheerleaders and mentors to one another.
Mark Tomkins of Farmington has been carving for 60 years since he learned about Scandinavian woodcarving from his grandfather.
“He was Irish American and was the first American born generation,” Tompkins said. His grandfather came upon woodcarving by accident, literally. He lost a toe in a lawnmower accident and his fellow hospital roommate taught him how to get started in wood carving.
Today with a tacklebox full of hand woodcarving tools, Tomkins earned a few ribbons for pieces he entered this year at Minnesota State Fair. He also sold some a few pieces at last week’s Country Faire art festival in Rosemount. He created a moose from soft basswood and cut out a dinosaur toy from ambrosia maple that his grandchildren play with when they visit. He soaks basswood to allow him to carve small turkeys with intricate, delicate feathers and micro, miniature hummingbirds.
Don Harris of Rosemount won a ribbon this year at the Dakota County Fair from a wood figurine The Vagabond that he created from his memory when he lived in Germany.
“In Germany, they have wanderers who come out of the Black Forest, and it is like a high-class tramp who has different bags and backpacks he carries,” Harris said.
He also carved a piece that depicts a covered bridge. He recreated this from basswood because he said he was feeling sentimental and wanted to recreate his grandmother’s 1976 painting, for which she won a ribbon at a Kansas fair.
Mike Hughes of Burnsville said he cannot get enough time to work on his projects, as he belongs to three woodcarving clubs in the area.
“There is a strong tradition in woodcarving to pass on what you know to the next generation,” Hughes said.
Hughes, who has been carving since he was a youngster, has taken classes as an adult and become a mentor to others who are curious or may discover a hidden talent.
“Basswood is far and away the best wood to carve because it is soft and has a tight grain pattern that holds together,” he said. His artistic wooden pieces include a wooden plate with an intricate design, a Viking ale bowl, a jewelry box and a wooden portrait of his granddaughter Ellie.
“I do this because it puts me in the flow,” Hughes said, admitting he works on a few projects all at the same time and he can walk away and return with fresh eyes to see the flaws and how he can make each wooden carving better.
John Loch, a leader in the Rosemount Area Arts Council, said he likes coming to the woodcarving group due to the fellowship and camaraderie. He has learned so many woodcarving skills from fellow woodcarvers and jokes how anyone is welcome to the weekly sessions, including women, but that it seems “you need to be old, have a beard and be named John to become a regular in the group.”
John Schmisek of Rosemount is working on an intricate, Celtic Irish cross from soft basswood.
“I needed something to do after retirement because we moved here six years ago, and as a carver, you see all your mistakes, but you gradually improve your skills and once you start, you have to finish,” Schmisek said.
Jon Carlson of Rosemount is working on a imaginative cottonwood bark house that can become a fairy house.
“Carving is relaxing, and you get away,” Carlson said.
Each woodcarver shares a love of creating, and all are dedicated to filling hours of retirement with purpose while being intentional to learn from one another and improve their own carving skills, one project at a time.
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.