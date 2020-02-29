Eastview High School in Apple Valley rounded out a week of Winterfest activities that started Feb. 24 with a Feb. 28 pepfest, the day before Saturday’s dance.
The student body and staff gathered to recognize the achievements of winter sports and activities and see performances from the winter sideline cheer team, boys dance team and the step dance team. A tug-of-war competition was one of the event’s last activities with grades battling each other and against faculty.
