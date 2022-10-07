Project creates science court, outdoor classroom
Some of Westview Elementary’s outdoor areas have been transformed into new learning spaces.
The Apple Valley school now has a new “science court” and outdoor classroom with a native garden.
“Kind of our main objectives were to ... provide those mask-free learning environments, to take learning outside because of all the benefits, and then to also enhance the STEM lesson planning that the teachers already doing,” said Melissa Wikstrom, a parent of a fourth-grader at the school.
Wikstrom handles social media, heads the sustainability committee and led the outdoor learning initiatives for the Westview Elementary PTO. She got the idea in 2021 to create more outdoor learning spaces for the students. The idea stemmed from students wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, going through the school year in a hybrid learning format and her desire to give the students a mask-free learning environment.
She learned of a courtyard area in the middle of the school that wasn’t being used much by the staff. She surveyed teachers to get an idea of why the area was not being used and what features they would want if an outdoor classroom was created.
Teachers indicated they would like to see spaces for independent or teacher-led reading, STEM activities that could be done outside and some play features for pre-K and kindergarten students, Wikstrom said.
The PTO started a grassroots fundraising campaign through a platform called 99Pledges and was able to raise close to $10,000. The group also got sponsorships from some local businesses.
“The project is probably close to $15,000,” Wikstrom said.
What resulted was two different outdoor areas being revamped.
The courtyard was changed into the science court which includes STEM murals featuring content like the parts of a plant or types of clouds; new seasonal plants, a variety of seating options and a fairy garden. Wikstrom said the new murals are her favorite feature of the new space.
“It really just made it more fun and inviting,” she said.
Wikstrom said the new seasonal plants can be incorporated into science instruction. According to a school newsletter from September, the space will also be used for independent reading, read alouds and other quiet activities.
An outdoor area on the north end of the school was made into the outdoor classroom. It now features classroom-style seating and a stepping path through a garden of native plants. Reading, science instruction and investigation and play can now happen in the space, according to the school newsletter.
The work on the outdoor spaces took place during the summer months and wrapped up in late September, Wikstrom said.
Wikstrom said the PTO has heard that the teachers and students have enjoyed using the spaces so far.
“It was interesting to learn just that it really helps with, you know, motivation and memory, and it makes lessons more fun,” she said, adding that the outdoor learning spaces reduce stress for teachers and has a positive effect on student behavior. “So there’s all these really neat benefits to have that outdoor learning space.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
