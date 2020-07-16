The Minnesota Zoo is reopening to the public July 24 with certain precautions.
Zoo members can visit sooner with a chance to sign up for visits during member preview days July 19-22.
“Throughout these last months, the zoo has received an outpouring of kind words and support from our community,” Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement. “The zoo has been a treasured resource for more than 40 years and we are excited to be able to safely reopen and invite our guests to once again reconnect with beloved animals and the wonder of nature.”
The Apple Valley-based attraction closed to the public March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It welcomed community members back for the first time during its Beastly Boulevard drive-thru fundraiser that ran June 24 to July 12.
The closure hurt the zoo’s revenues and subsequently, it took several cost-cutting measures including hiring freezes, staff reductions and delaying or canceling major projects. The zoo is a state agency and receives one-third of its operating budget from state appropriations and the rest is generated through earned revenue and contributions. In late June the zoo said it was projecting an approximate $15 million revenue loss for the biennium.
At the end of June, the zoo got $6 million in state COVID-19 relief funding, which the zoo has said would fund about 40 percent of the anticipated revenue loss. When asked if the zoo has an update on its funding situation, Zoo spokesman Zach Nugent said the zoo is grateful for the appropriation and the support from the governor, lieutenant governor and the Legislature.
“This appropriation is vital, but does not make the zoo financially whole. Beastly Boulevard was a wonderful first step in safely welcoming guests back to the zoo – nearly 12,000 tickets were sold for the event. We are excited to be able to move to this next step of reopening,” he said.
Different experience
According to the zoo, the visitor experience will look a little different than what people may have been used to before.
The new experience “is designed with the health and safety of our guests, staff and animals in mind,” according to the zoo. Visitors have to now purchase a ticket online, in advance, for a specific date and entry time. Reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance. The zoo will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“In an effort to limit crowding, we are asking guests to limit their visit to three hours or less,” said Nugent said.
Tickets admission is free for members. The cost for non-members is free for children ages 2 and under; $13.95 for children ages 3-12 and senior ages 65-plus, and $19.95 for adults.
All visitors ages 3 and up will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors while at the zoo. The indoor and outdoor trails will be open daily with one way flow of traffic and markers to promote physical distancing.
Live programs such as the Wings Financial Birds of the World Show and Close Encounters will not be offered to reduce the gathering of crowds.
The play areas, including the splash pad, will be closed and additional cleaning will be done on high touch areas, according to the zoo.
For those who don’t pack their own lunch or snacks, a limited food menu will be available at the outdoor Grizzly Coast Cafe, depending on the weather. Vending machine snacks and beverages will be available throughout the zoo.
“We plan to open additional food locations as soon as it is safe to do so. If making purchases from our food or retail partners, please plan to pay with a credit card,” Nugent said.
For more information and to get tickets for a visit, visit www.mnzoo.org.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.