Vietnam War Memorial wall, education center is open to all Memorial Day weekend
Dakota County communities can honor veterans and first responders at The Wall That Heals escort that will roll through Farmington, Apple Valley and Eagan with motorcyclists on Wednesday, May 24, as the replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will be open to the public on Memorial Day weekend.
Zach Clausen, a pastor Bethel’s Rock Church in Farmington, said it will be an honor to serve as a starting point for the escort.
“They approached us and we always want to be in a place to say ‘Yes’ because we always want to focus on how we can support the community,” Clausen said. The church leadership read about the nonprofit and did not hesitate to open up their church parking lot.
Clausen said this Vietnam Wall memorial will be vital to bring education and understanding about the Vietnam War to new generations.
Like Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Clausen said this memorial wall will be a unifying way to honor the lives of those who fought for this country and veterans who have lost their lives and those who are still living today.
Many times today, Clausen said, there are many things that pull apart communities and separate Americans.
“This will be unifying and will honor those who fought for the freedoms that we have now,” Clausen added.
The Wall that Heals Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica will take off in Farmington on Wednesday, May 24, at Bethel’s Rock Church, 6300 212th St. W. The public can show up to honor and welcome first responders and a motorcycle group for staging at 11 a.m.
More than 100 motorcycles will ride with local law enforcement and first responders to escort the semi-truck from Farmington through Apple Valley and Eagan following Pilot Knob Road. The destination is St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights. Motorcyclists can participate with the escort and will depart at 12:25 p.m. To take part, contact msilsley@cadets.com.
The free wall display and education center will be open 24 hours a day from 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, through 2 p.m. Monday, May 29.
The Wall That Heals is designed to honor more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and the wall bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who died in the war. The wall is transported to communities via a 53-foot trailer, and when parked the trailer opens with exhibits and serves as a mobile education center. The three-quarter scale wall replica is 375 feet long and stands more than 7 feet tall at its highest point.
The center showcases photo displays of “Hometown Heroes” and service members’ names on The Wall from Minnesota.
Guests are able to do name-rubbings of individual service members’ names on The Wall.
“It is an honor and privilege for Saint Thomas Academy to host The Wall That Heals,” said Ret. Col. Neil Hetherington, commandant at St. Thomas Academy. “Through this display, thousands of people – including Saint Thomas Academy cadets – will learn more about the Vietnam War and the sacrifice of our military personnel. Equally important, the display can help bring healing to our service members who carry deep emotional scars from serving in Vietnam.”
Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in more than 700 U.S. communities.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) in Washington, D.C. in 1982. VVMF’s mission is to honor and preserve the legacy of service in America and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War through programs, ceremonies and educational materials. To learn more about VVMF, visit vvmf.org or call 202-393-0090.
The 2023 national The Wall That Heals tour is sponsored by USAA. Through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association, the trucking industry and Blue Beacon, the exhibit travels across the country.
Local sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Mike Maxwell, mmaxwell@cadets.com.
More information can be found at: thewallthatheals.org.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
