Changes take effect with Aug. 9 primary election
Apple Valley will have new voting precinct boundaries starting with the Aug. 9 primary election.
Redistricting led to some changes in the boundaries, which were approved by the City Council on March 24.
The Minnesota Special Redistricting Panel released the congressional and legislative plan on Feb. 15. Apple Valley will remain in the 2nd Congressional District and will be in state Senate District 56. This includes House Districts 56A and 56B.
State law requires municipal redistricting, which includes precinct reestablishment and polling place designation, to be finished no later than March 29.
City Clerk Pam Gackstetter has said the changes will affect approximately 11,445 people or just under 20% of the city’s total population, which now stands at 58,396. About 7,472 registered voters will be affected.
Apple Valley’s precincts do not have to be of equal size geographically because the city does not have wards. In revising the boundaries the clerk’s office considered factors including registered voters, voting history by precinct, polling sites, how many people can be comfortably processed at those sites and the anticipated growth of a precinct, according to the city.
Apple Valley will continue to have 16 precincts. There are no changes to the boundary or polling location for precincts 1, 2, 3, 7 and 8.
One of the more notable changes residents living in the northwest part of the city will notice is that Precinct 5 is no longer divided between Precinct 5A and 5B. Precinct 5A will become Precinct 16 while Precinct 5B will become Precinct 5.
Other changes, according to the city, include:
• Precinct 4: The northeastern portion of the precinct was deleted (going to Precinct 16) and the eastern boundary was expanded (previously part of Precinct 6). There is no change to the polling location.
• Precinct 5: This was former Precinct 5B. A small southern portion of the precinct was deleted (going to Precinct 16). There’s no change to the polling location.
• Precinct 6: The southern boundary moved south (previously part of Precinct 14) and the western portion of the precinct was deleted (going to Precinct 4). There is change to the polling location.
• Precinct 9: The boundaries changed on all sides. A portion of the northern boundary moved north (previously part of Precinct 10), a portion of the eastern boundary moved east (previously part of Precinct 10), a portion of the southern boundary moved south (previously part of Precinct 11), and a western portion of the precinct was deleted (going to Precinct 10). There’s no change to the polling location.
• Precinct 10: The eastern portion of the precinct was deleted (going to Precinct 9) and the southern boundary moved south (previously part of Precinct 9). There’s no change to the polling location.
• Precinct 11: The northern portion of the precinct was deleted (going to Precinct 9). The western boundary was moved west to accommodate the legislative district lines (previously part of Precinct 12). There’s no change to the polling location.
• Precinct 12: This precinct was split by the legislative district lines. The eastern portion of the precinct was deleted to accommodate the new legislative district lines (going to Precinct 11) and a portion of the southern boundary moved south (previously part of Precincts 14 and 15). There’s no change to the polling location.
• Precinct 13: This precinct was split by the legislative district lines. The southern portion of the precinct was deleted to accommodate the new legislative district lines (going to Precinct 15). There is no change to the polling location.
• Precinct 14: The boundaries changed on three sides. The northern portion of the precinct was deleted (going to Precinct 12), the eastern boundary was moved east (previously part of Precinct 15), and the western portion of precinct was deleted (going to Precinct 6). There is no change to the polling location.
• Precinct 15: The boundaries changed on three sides. A portion of the eastern boundary moved east to accommodate the new legislative district lines (previously part of Precinct 13), a portion of the southern boundary moved north (going to Precinct 14), and a western portion of the precinct was deleted (going to Precincts 12 and 14). There’s no change to the polling location.
• Precinct 16: This is former Precinct 5A. A small portion of the northern boundary moved north (previously part of Precinct 5B) to follow major roads. It previously followed old legislative district lines. The eastern boundary moved east (previously part of Precinct 4). There’s no change to the polling location.
The approved polling locations are Precinct 1: Revival Baptist Church; Precinct 2: Apple Valley Senior Center; Precinct 3: Redwood Community Center; Precinct 4: Apple Valley Community Center; Precinct 5: Bethel’s Rock Church; Precinct 6: Education Partnership Building; Precinct 7: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church; Precinct 8: Greenleaf Elementary School; Precinct 9: Community of Christ Church; Precinct 10: South Suburban Evangelical Free Church; Precinct 11: District 196 Service Center; Precinct 12: Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church; Precinct 13: Johnny Cake Activity Center; Precinct 14: Apple Valley Municipal Center; Precinct 15: River Valley Church and Precinct 16: Hope Church.
Gackstetter said Dakota County plans to send every registered voter a postal verification card at least 25 days prior to the primary election.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
