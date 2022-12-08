Michael MacDonald aims to help veterans, former law enforcement find a new career
Michael MacDonald can say his decision to own and operate his own business was shaped from his experiences as an Army veteran.
He and his wife, Nicole MacDonald, have owned and operated their own security company, JomsVikings Protection and Security, based in Apple Valley, since 2020 when Michael got his protective agent license from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
“I think people are becoming more security aware ... there’s three levels to that. They don’t know it and they need it; they know of it but don’t want it, and the key client that we want is they know they need it and they want it,” Michael said.
Michael joined the U.S. Army after graduating from high school in 2008 and was active duty for five years.
He said he was drawn to the military from growing up as part of the generation that saw movies like “Black Hawk Down” and he wanted to go fight for his country. He also had a family connection to the military with his grandfather who served in the Air Force during World War II. His grandfather went on to work as a police officer and finish a law enforcement career as a homicide detective.
His first duty station was Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington. After two years he deployed to Iraq with the 571st Military Police Company. He spent 11 months in Iraq where he was part of convoy security and protective security detail for high-ranking generals. He was also part of the quick reaction force team for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
“That’s where I kind of found my passion,” he said of working security.
He returned to Joint Base Lewis McChord when his tour in Iraq ended and started working in law enforcement on the base.
Michael was transferred to the 57th Military Police Company at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, where he served the remainder of his time in the Army. He worked in military police and helped train soldiers for protective security detail.
Michael said his time in the military taught him the importance of integrity, good leadership as well as discipline.
“I think a lot of that prepared me for ... running a company successfully,” he said.
Business ownership journey
Michael didn’t immediately jump into owning a security business after his military service was done.
He returned to Minnesota and began working for private security companies while he was attending college for emergency medical technician training. He heard about a school for military contracting in Grand Junction, Colorado, so he spent three months there in 2015 getting trained in close protection and designated defensive marksmanship. He ultimately chose not to pursue military contracting further because of health issues he was dealing with from his time in the military.
He also learned about the executive protection aspect of security while in Colorado.
After returning to Minnesota he worked for multiple security companies at the same time for five years to learn more about the industry. But he later became tired of working for other companies because they weren’t offering growth in the career field, Michael said.
When asked if the decision to start their own business was a short-term or long-term one, Nicole said it had been an ongoing conversation for a while.
“I remember him just being in his office just working for like 20-plus hours, some days just trying to get the business and then going off to work,” Nicole said. “Then one day, I’ll never forget sitting down at the table in the living room and the riots happened because of George Floyd and I said: ‘You have to launch this company now, otherwise I don’t think we’re gonna make it,’ ”
Within a couple of weeks, the couple had hired around 10 employees and have been “go, go, go,” since then, Nicole said.
Michael said the company initially went through some growing pains because he had no previous experience running a business.
“We didn’t get officially licensed until like Aug. 31, 2020, and then by September, we attained our first contract,” he said. “I actually bankrupted the company in the first month and then we bootstrapped it, got started making an income almost immediately, but it’s also like, the more contracts you get, the more guys you get the cash flow problems come.”
JomsVikings was created with the intent to offer executive protection services but many of those opportunities dried up with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and heads of companies stopped traveling, Michael said.
Instead the company first got more into protecting news crews as they covered the unrest in the Twin Cities.
“We were probably one of the most trusted companies out there with the news crews, because I mean, 20,000 hours we had zero failures,” Michael said. “Nobody ever got hurt on a watch.”
Most of the company’s clients have been in the Minneapolis area. Michael said the company has done over 100 executive projection jobs, one international detail and it currently has around 10 different high-risk armed security sites. Outside of news crews, other clients have included stores that have been hit by several robberies or assaults and people serving in public offices.
“We always have repeat business because I put hundreds and hundreds of hours of training into my guys,” Michael said.
The company’s requirements for new hires include five-plus years of experience in the security industry. Michael said they’re looking for people who want to expand their career. Employees can grow and advance through the types of training opportunities offered, he added.
Michael said one of the visions for the company is to act as a landing pad for military guys and law enforcement personnel who are transitioning out of law enforcement.
“That’s something that makes us different too, is not only (do) we help people integrate from military ... we have constant resources we’re pushing out to people that need the resources,” Nicole added.
Michael said their five-year plan is to get licensed for security around the Midwest. They’re partnering with a security company out of Chicago to help train law enforcement entities or security companies.
“So, we’re branching off into training, executive protection, government contract. So, for a small company we’re going like nine different ways,” he said. “But we would like to have no less than five permit executive protection clients in the next five years here in the Midwest, that we serve as full-time. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think we need much more than that.”
Michael said outside of work he’s been active with Operation 23 to Zero. It’s a group that seeks to “curb the massive rates of veteran and military suicide through awareness and providing a network of fellow military members to connect with for help and support,” according to Operation 23 to Zero’s website.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
