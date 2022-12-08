Michael MacDonald aims to help veterans, former law enforcement find a new career

Michael MacDonald can say his decision to own and operate his own business was shaped from his experiences as an Army veteran.

av jomsvikings michael macdonald web.jpg

Michael MacDonald is an Army veteran. He owns and operates JomsVikings Protection and Security in Apple Valley with his wife, Nicole.
av jomsvikings nicole macdonald web.jpg

Nicole MacDonald owns and operates JomsVikings Protection and Security in Apple Valley with her husband, Michael.

