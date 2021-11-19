Apple Valley City Council may vote on bids this winter
Proposed changes to improve the golfing experience at Apple Valley’s Valleywood Golf Course may become reality by 2023 if the City Council awards the bids this winter.
On Nov. 9, the council voted to approve an addendum to an agreement with Norby Golf Course Design that includes preparing plans, specifications, bidding, and construction observation for the first phase of proposed golf course improvements. The recommended projects include tree management, driving range improvements and improvements at the third, 15th, 17th and 18th holes.
“All of the improvements are consistent with the Business Plan and should help improve playability, reduce maintenance costs, improve drainage, increase driving range revenue, and overall customer satisfaction,” the Nov. 9 city report states. “Additional improvements outlined in the master plan will be implemented in future years based on funding availability.”
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said the course finished with close to 39,000 rounds of golf played in 2021. The golf course averages 31,000 rounds played annually. Valleywood closed its golf operations for the year on Nov. 9.
The City Council approved a new 10-year business plan for the municipal 18-hole golf course in July. The document includes revenue projections, potential capital improvements and other goals. The city also hired Norby Golf Course Design to review Valleywood and provide a renovation plan.
In October, the council approved creating a Valleywood improvement fund; an agreement for new monument signs at the golf course, and purchase orders related to replacing the golf course’s aging irrigation system.
Carlson said the city’s estimated investment for the projects outlined on Nov. 9 would be $135,000 for the driving range without replacing the entire netting system; $366,045 for the third, 15th, 17th and 18th hole improvements and $125,000 for tree management.
Carlson said the signs approved in October have been ordered and the city is waiting on their production and installation.
The irrigation system parts and materials have been ordered and the city is waiting on the delivery. The plans are ready for the bidding process.
City staff will also work to identify the areas for the tree reduction, get quotes and seek council action on awarding a contract in November or December. The council will also be asked to approve specifications for the on course improvements in December and bids for those projects in January. If everything gets council support, construction would begin in fall 2022, according to Carlson.
During the Nov. 9 work session, some of the council members said they were tired of talking about the golf course.
Council Member Ruth Grendahl said golf course improvements should be part of a park bond referendum, since the golf course makes up 21% of all city park property.
Council Member John Bergman said he’s willing to spend the money for the first phase of improvements but “after that it is basically going to have to be internally; it’s what goes inside those four walls of that building where it’s going to generate the money to (fund) what else has to be done.”
Council Member Tom Goodwin said the clubhouse needs to see an increase in events in order for there to be a difference in making Valleywood more profitable.
“Another 1,000 rounds of golf, that’s wonderful, but it’s going to be the events that make this place break even,” he said. “And that has everything to do with the building, and the parking and nothing to do with the golf course.”
Mayor Clint Hooppaw said the staff should be commended that 39,000 rounds of golf were played this year, but the city can’t count on that every year. He agreed with Goodwin about the events needing to increase. He suggested trying to attract more corporate meals or banquets to the clubhouse.
“I’ve had a number of people comment lately that they’re struggling to find a place to put a 30-person dinner in our current restaurants,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
