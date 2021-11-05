Signage, irrigation system to be replaced
Some proposed changes detailed in Valleywood Golf Course’s new business plan are now being implemented.
On Oct. 28, the Apple Valley City Council, in four separate 4-1 votes, approved creating a Valleywood improvement fund; an agreement for new monument signs at the golf course, and purchase orders related to replacing the golf course’s aging irrigation system.
Mayor Clint Hooppaw and council members John Bergman, Tom Melander and Tom Goodwin voted in favor of the changes for all the actions, while Council Member Ruth Grendahl was the dissenting vote. The City Council approved a new 10-year business plan for the municipal 18-hole golf course in July. The document includes revenue projections, potential capital improvements and other goals. The city also hired Norby Golf Course Design to review Valleywood and provide a renovation plan.
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson told the council Oct. 28 that the city is trying to find things that can make the golf course more attactive to golfers of all levels.
“We developed some plans, and developed a preliminary master plan that we’ve shared with a small group of people and had an open house for. We’re planning to bring ... that preliminary master plan to the City Council at your Tuesday, Nov. 9, informal meeting,” he said. “You’ll have a chance to review it, learn more about it, understand what some of the costs might be for that; but also realizing we’re not going to be able to make all the improvements that the master plan is going to have. Those are the things that over time we’ll try to incorporate based on how the golf course is doing financially.”
Hooppaw asked what trends are being seen in golf now. Carlson said golfing in 2022 is expected to exceed what was seen in 2020. As of Oct. 28, officials expected Valleywood to finish with 36,000 to 37,000 rounds of golf, which is about 5,000 to 7,000 rounds more than last year.
“Right now golf is something that people are enjoying, they’re flocking to, and we will do the best we can to put Valleywood in the best position to continue to see that kind of business,” Carlson said.
Approved changes
The Valleywood improvement fund is getting $1 million from a transfer of funds from the liquor fund. The money will be used towards the replacement of the irrigation system and the entrance monument sign.
The City Council approved an $83,383 agreement with Schad Tracy Signs for the sign replacement project. The electrical connection is expected to cost an additional $12,000 bringing the project total to $95,380.
The city is installing a replacement sign with a message board at the entrance on McAndrews Road and replacing a sign along the south of the course along Pilot Knob Road. The existing Pilot Knob sign on the north of the course is in the county right-of-way and cannot be moved to an acceptable location, so it will be removed, according to the city.
Valleywood’s 45-year-old irrigation system “has far exceeded its life expectancy,” the city’s Oct. 28 report said. With the approval of the purchase orders from MTI Distributing Inc., the city is getting irrigation equipment replaced and high density polyethylene piping. The purchase orders approved by the City Council total $572,075.19.
According to the city, the equipment and pipe will be delivered to Valleywood and stored on site until they’re installed in 2022 and 2023.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
