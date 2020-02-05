Over 20 students from Valley Middle School qualified to compete in this year’s Twin Cities Regional Science Fairs.
Valley Middle School held its second annual science fair, Thursday, Jan. 23. The students’ projects were judged during the day by groups of volunteers from the community and the school hosted an open house for residents and families to see the completed projects.
Seventh-grade science teacher Denise Morgan said all seventh-grade students and some eighth-graders participated in the school’s science fair. The students worked with their teachers on projects since October when they first started developing testable questions.
“We decided this year to change our introduction to the science fair and emphasize to the students that this activity wasn’t so much about doing a project worthy of white lab coats and six-syllable words. We just wanted them to test a question that interested them by using the scientific method – controlling conditions so that just one variable was tested while another was measured,” Morgan said. “To facilitate this, rather than talk about scientific principles that the students could explore, we had them do interest surveys and develop questions about their hobbies and activities – whether that be about gaming, drawing, their pets, or whatever they could imagine.”
Staff saw a greater diversity of questions this year and the projects had a higher level of relevance to the students, Morgan said.
The regional science fairs are scheduled for Feb. 28-29 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
– Patty Dexter
