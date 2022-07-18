Space expected to be ready by the fall
Valley Middle School will soon have a designated space for students who need a few moments to refocus or decompress.
The STEM-focused magnet school in Apple Valley is getting a new calm room thanks to a $40,000 grant awarded to the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 by PrairieCare Fund. The district received the grant in May.
A calm room is a space where students can go self-regulate and get back to a place where they’re able to return to the classroom and go on with their learning. The district is using $5,000 of the grant to get materials for the room including soft-sided furniture, different lighting and tactile manipulative objects students can use, according to Stephanie Ochocki, the district’s student support and social-emotional learning coordinator.
“It’s about creating that space for students so that they can increase their self-regulation,” she said.
Interim Principal Stacey Buchwald said the school has been looking to add a calm room in the past year as students encountered different learning models during the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted when learning returned to being in-person, there were many students who had not yet experienced being inside the middle school.
“Transitioning ... some of them from a home environment for the last couple of years to a school environment, really we noticed that they needed more opportunity to just decompress and be able to get in a better state to go back into the classroom,” she said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts were already creating calm rooms or spaces within classrooms and this was reflected in many grants awarded by the PrairieCare Fund, Executive Director Nancy Burton said.
“But since the pandemic we’re seeing them even more so, and sometimes it’s within a whole room like with this district,” she said. “With other districts, it is even just creating calming kits, or corners within every classroom just as a way for kids to take ... a break and utilize some healthy resources; instead of being sent to the office for a disciplinary problem, when in fact, they just need some time to decompress and refocus. And this is helping students learn those tools.”
The school is using space formerly designated as an office near the school counselor offices. The room will be ready to go by the start of the school year. There will be a process where staff introduce the space to students so they will know its purpose and how to access it. Administrators and school counselors are still working on the process of how and when students will be allowed to use the calm room, Buchwald said.
“It will be something where students are vetted through our school counselors and then they are able to work with the students on utilizing the materials that we’ll be putting in the room for calming and focus and centering,” she said.
Other grant uses
The remaining parts of the grant will be used for helping teachers to have access to social-emotional learning tools they can use in their classrooms and professional development from MoveMindfully. The professional development will help educators learn how to integrate social-emotional learning, mindfulness and movement practices, Ochocki said.
District 196’s grant application had an excellent focus on not only student mental health, but also staff mental health and PrairieCare Fund was pleased the district also works with known partners within the mental health community, Burton said.
“This district is definitely taking more of a proactive approach to equip all staff and students with healthy coping mechanisms and an awareness,” she said.
PrairieCare Fund’s grants have a focus of helping to equip educators with resources and tools to better understand and respond to their own mental health and the mental health of students they serve, Burton said.
“By the end of this year, we will have awarded over a million dollars to Minnesota schools. And that will be over 60 grants being funded across the state,” she said. “Our grants have made an impact in all regions across the state of Minnesota, not just the metro.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
