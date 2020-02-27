About 45 Valley Middle School of STEM eighth-graders in Apple Valley got the real world experience of making a product pitch to a company Feb. 21.
The students, divided into groups of three and four, gave seven-minute presentations to six employees of Ergotron, “a global movement company” that offers products such as standing desks, mounts, charging systems, workstations and mobile carts. Others in attendance for the presentations included Superintendent Mary Kreger, Valley Middle School teachers, District 196 School Board members and other district administrators.
Brian Martin, Valley Middle School technology teacher, said students were given a specific design challenge to create a piece of education equipment that promotes movement, collaboration and health use of technology. They began the process by creating a “bug” list of things that weren’t working with current furniture.
“Based off of those problems, they started brainstorming ideas and used CAD programs to design prototypes,” he said.
Ergotron, located in Eagan, is a partner with Apple Valley High School. Valley Middle School was connected with the company through an AVHS STEM coordinator, Martin said. While the eighth-graders have designed several things during middle school, this project is giving them the experience of working with a specific customer and designing with other people in mind, he added.
“That’s one of the really big takeaways is how to do you get feedback from your customer that you’re designing for and changing your design,” he said.
Martin said Ergotron chose three student groups to make a second presentation at the company at a later date.
The company picked the winners based on a few factors, said Nikki Hill, Ergotron social media manager.
“We evaluated the teams based on how well they identified the problem they wanted to solve and how effectively their product solved it. In addition, we were looking for prototypes that demonstrated creativity and were well-designed. We do not have a date set yet for the students to come and present here,” she said.
Hill said the team enjoys working with the students.
“Seeing how students creatively approach their STEM projects is invigorating, and leveraging years of professional experience in a new way is a lot of fun,” she said.
– Patty Dexter
