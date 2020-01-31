The Valentine’s Omelet Breakfast and Bake Sale by the Apple Valley American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 1776, will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the American Legion, 14521 Granada Drive, Apple Valley.
Breakfast features made-to-order omelets, hash browns, toast, fruit cups, orange juice, milk and coffee. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 9 and free for children under 2. Proceeds from the event sponsor community, youth and veterans programs.
For more information, call 952-431-1776.
