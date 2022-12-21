District 196 logo
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved the final levy during its Dec. 12 meeting.

The final levy, which provides funding for the 2023-24 school year is about $133.51 million, an increase of 7.02% (about $8.75 million) over the previous year’s levy of about $124.76 million.

