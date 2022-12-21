The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved the final levy during its Dec. 12 meeting.
The final levy, which provides funding for the 2023-24 school year is about $133.51 million, an increase of 7.02% (about $8.75 million) over the previous year’s levy of about $124.76 million.
1) Several factors can make the tax bill for an individual property increase or decrease from year to year.
According to the district, these factors include changes in the value of an individual property, changes in the total value of all property within the district and increases or decreases in levy amounts caused by changes in state funding formulas, local needs and costs and voter-approved referendums.
“As many of you may have seen on your own property tax statements, values have increased significantly this year. The most I’ve seen in 25 years of doing this,” Director of Operations Mark Stotts said.
The average increase in residential property values in the district was 25.6% over the past four years, according to the district.
The presentation gave examples of the estimated total bill for the school portion of taxes for properties of varying values.
The estimated 2023 school taxes for a residential property worth $200,000 are $918, while the taxes for a residential property worth $300,000 are estimated to be $1,411. The estimated school taxes for a residential property worth $400,000, which Stotts noted is about the average valued home in the district, are $1,904.
2) School officials say a change in the tax levy does not determine budgetary changes.
Stotts said the tax levy is based on several formulas set by the state and voter-approved referendums. Some increases in tax levies are “revenue neutral” and offset by reductions in state aid.
The district’s expenditure budget is limited by state-set formulas, voter-approved levies and the fund balance. A rise in school taxes does not always mean an increase in the budget, Stotts said.
“School boards don’t have discretionary levy authority like county governments and city governments; and so when we see an increase in our tax levy, it doesn’t necessarily equate to an increase in revenue for the district,” he said. “Many times the Legislature will increase the property tax levy on a particular item. But they’ll reduce the state aid portion that the school districts received.”
