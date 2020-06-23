Two Apple Valley residents have filed to run as candidates for Dakota County commissioner in District 7 this fall.
Incumbent Chris Gerlach filed May 26 and current Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland filed June 2. The candidate filing period to run for county offices was May 19 to June 2.
Gerlach served as a Republican in House District 36A from 1999 to 2002 and House District 37A from 2003 to 2004. He served as a Republican senator in District 37 from 2004 to 2012.
He has been on the Dakota County Board since 2013. His current term expires in 2020.
Gerlach serves on several committees including the Dakota County Community Development Agency; Dakota County Regional Railroad Authority; Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board, Greater Metropolitan Workforce Council, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Board, Suburban County Work Group on Regional Issues and Vermillion River Watershed Joint Powers Board.
Hamann-Roland is presently serving her sixth term as Apple Valley’s mayor since and has been in the office since 1999. Prior to that she was a Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board member from 1993 to 1999.
Hamann-Roland serves on several local boards and committees including the Apple Valley Arts Foundation, Transportation Advisory Board, Dakota Broadband Board and High Performance Partnership for Dakota County.
Dakota County’s District 7 includes Apple Valley and Rosemount Precincts 3 and 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.