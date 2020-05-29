Two people have been arrested after the Dakota County Western Service Center was broken into early Friday, May 29.
The Apple Valley Police Department received a fire alarm call at the Western Service Center around 2 a.m. May 29. Arriving officers found multiple broken windows on the ground level, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said in a May 29 post on its Facebook page.
"There was fire and significant water damage to Judges chambers and court areas. Due to their quick response, Apple Valley Police located and arrested two individuals during a perimeter search," the department said. "Security at our government buildings has been increased and both the Western and Northern Service Centers are closed for the day. A reminder to please call 911 if you see anything suspicious."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.