One of the damaged windows at the Dakota County Western Service Center is shown after the building was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday, May 29. 

 Photo via Dakota County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Two people have been arrested after the Dakota County Western Service Center was broken into early Friday, May 29.

The Apple Valley Police Department received a fire alarm call at the Western Service Center around 2 a.m. May 29. Arriving officers found multiple broken windows on the ground level, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said in a May 29 post on its Facebook page.

"There was fire and significant water damage to Judges chambers and court areas. Due to their quick response, Apple Valley Police located and arrested two individuals during a perimeter search," the department said. "Security at our government buildings has been increased and both the Western and Northern Service Centers are closed for the day. A reminder to please call 911 if you see anything suspicious."

