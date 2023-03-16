The event will honor Dakota County women and Elizabeth II, the queen of the United Kingdom from 1952 until her death in 2022.
The public is welcome to attend the Dakota City Heritage Village Victorian Tea fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, at Crystal Lake Golf Club, 16725 Innsbrook Drive, Lakeville.
Dakota City Heritage Village’s Victorian Tea fundraiser returns this spring to entertain from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Crystal Lake Golf Club, 16725 Innsbrook Drive, Lakeville.
Tickets run $50 each and the deadline for purchase is April 25.
All proceeds benefit Dakota City Heritage Village. Seats must be reserved due to limited seating by calling 651-460-8050 ext. 1.
The Victorian Tea will entertain guests with a program, table settings and a five-course meal with tea. Gluten-free and vegetarian meals are available. More than 24 door prizes will be given away.
Guests are invited to wear a favorite hat and dress. Costumed hostesses and wait staff aim to bring elegance to the social event.
The seating begins at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon commences at noon.
More information is available at www.dakotacity.org or by calling 651-460-8050 x 1. People can leave their name and phone number when the office is not open or staffed. Ticket orders can be placed with a credit card or by sending in a check. Ticket reservations/payment are required by April 25.
