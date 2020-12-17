The Apple Valley City Council approved the final levy and budget for 2021 at its Dec. 10 meeting.
The City Council held the annual truth in taxation hearing prior to voting on both items. A preliminary budget and levy were approved by the council in September.
For the average Apple Valley home, city taxes make up about 34.7 percent of a property owner’s bill. The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District makes up 40.5 percent; Dakota County makes up 21.3 percent and the remaining 3.5 percent comes from other sources, according to the city’s 2020-21 winter newsletter.
Here are three things to know about the city’s adopted 2021 budget and tax levy.
1. The 2021 total budget revenues are increasing over 2020, while expenses in 2021 are expected to be less than 2020.
The 2020 adopted total budget approved in December 2019 was expected to have $78.45 million in revenues and $90.71 million in expenses. The 2021 budget is projected to have $80.62 million in revenues and $87.52 million in expenses
In 2020, 42 percent ($36.3 million) is designated for the general fund; 39 percent ($33.7 million) will go to the enterprise funds; 14 percent ($12.7 million) is designated for the road fund and 5 percent ($4.8 million) is going to all other funds, according to the presentation.
Revenues, according to the city, are expected to be generated from:
• User and franchise fees: 39 percent ($31.5 million).
• Taxes: 34 percent ($27.4 million).
• Transfers/administration fees: 18 percent ($14.7 million).
• Intergovernmental revenue: 5 percent, ($4.35million).
• Licenses and permits: 2 percent ($1.29 million)
• Other revenues (fines, interest, etc.): 2 percent ($1.25 million).
Items of note for the 2021 budget include utility rates increasing by 5.5 percent ($8.33 per quarter or $2.78 per month) for the typical user; the street maintenance program spending $12.7 million; purchasing five police cars, parks and streets pickups along with park mowers and tree maintenance equipment; signal intersection improvements near Greenleaf Elementary, at 132nd Street and Galaxie Avenue and a roundabout at Glazier Avenue and 147th Street and anticipated improvement in liquor business sales with 2021 budgeted sales projected at 2.1 percent higher than projected 2020, said Finance Director Ron Hedberg.
2. Residential property taxes on a median value home will increase by $21.05 or 1.96 percent for 2021.
The annual tax impact for the 2021 median value home of $285,900 is $1,093. In 2020, the median value home was $277,700 and the city portion of taxes was $1,073.
The economy appears to be unsettled. The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn has affected all Minnesotans but unemployment has disproportionately affected lower wage workers. The state budget is currently experiencing a surplus, with projections having improved since spring, Hedberg said.
Hedberg said overall, residential property values are rising by 4.3 percent. Overall, commercial property values are improving with a 6 percent overall increase.
3. The levy for city taxes is increasing by 4.34 percent from 2020 to 2021.
The approved 2021 levy is $28,568,781 and the approved 2020 levy was $27,381,000.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
