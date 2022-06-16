The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board reviewed the proposed 2022-23 budget Monday, June 13.
The board is expected to vote on adopting the budget during its next meeting on June 27.
The projected revenues for the entire budget are about $550.8 million while expenses are expected to be $556.36 million. In 2021-22 the projected revenues for the entire budget were about $535.26 million while expenses were $531.72 million.
Here are three other things to know about the proposed budget:
1. More than half of general fund is spent on salaries and wages.
The total general fund revenues are expected to be about $445.1 million while expected to be about $455.5 million. The general fund balance is expected to be about $ 72.4 million (15.9%) on June 30, 2023.
According to the June 13 presentation, 61% of the general fund is spent on salaries and wages; 23% is spent on benefits; 10% goes to supplies and equipment and 6% goes to purchased services.
Another breakdown of how the general fund dollars are used indicates that 69% goes to student instruction; 13% goes to student support services; 10% is spent on sites and buildings; 4% is spent on administration and 4% goes to district support services.
“We are spending 82% of our budget on direct activity that’s impacting our students,” Finance Coordinator Christopher Onyango-Robshaw said.
2. The majority of the general fund’s revenue comes from state sources.
The district says state sources make up 69% of the general fund’s revenues; property taxes make up 24%; 6% comes from federal sources and 1% comes from local sources.
3. The proposed budget will be adjusted again after its initial approval in June.
Onyango-Robshaw said the initial budget is created using state funding provided in the 2021 legislative session, enrollment projections from fall 2021 and staffing and supply allocations using board-approved parameters.
The budget will be adjusted again after Oct. 1 enrollment counts are available and contract settlements and staff placements are incorporated. The final budget adjustments would take place in the spring of 2023 and the numbers are finalized after the annual financial audit in the summer and fall of 2023, Onyango-Robshaw said.
