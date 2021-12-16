Some Apple Valley residents will see an increase on the city portion of their property taxes in 2022.
The City Council adopted the final 2022 levy and budget during the Dec. 9 meeting, after the annual truth in taxation hearing was held. No one from the community offered comments during the public hearing.
Here are three things to know about the approved budget and levy.
1. The 2022 levy is a 4.4% increase (about $1.25 million) over the previous year.
The final levy for 2022 is about $29.82 million compared to the 2021 levy of about $28.56 million.
2. The 2022 property taxes will show an increase of 6.62% on the city’s portion of the taxes for a median value home of $302,400.
This means the total bill on the city’s portion of taxes for a median value home will be $1,163, an increase of $72 from 2021. The 2021 median value was $285,300.
3. The 2022 total budget is projected to have $85.66 million in revenues and $90.75 million in expenses.
The 2021 budget was projected to have $80.62 million in revenues and $87.52 million in expenses.
Of that total 2022 budget, the general fund revenues and expenses are expected to be $38.08 million.
General fund revenues, according to the city, are expected to be generated from:
• Taxes 74%
• Transfers in, administrative charges and reserves 7%
• Licenses and permits 5%
• Parks and recreation charges and rentals 4%
• Other charges for services and rentals 4%
• Franchise fees and other taxes 2%
• State police and fire relief aid 2%
• Fines and penalties 1%
• Other revenues 1%
Items of note for the 2022 budget include no new staff positions for 2022 but three new positions are planned for 2023 (police officer, fleet mechanic and an investigative assistant); continuing the police department’s community services coordinated response pilot program which began in 2021; funding to address emerald ash borer infection in city trees; water and sewer rates going up by 5%, storm water sewer rates increasing by 10% and street light rates going up by 3%, and capital outlay projects totaling $22.5 million, up from $620,000 from last year, according to the presentation.
