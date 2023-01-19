Thomson Reuters campus in Eagan

Thomson Reuters in Eagan will sell 170 acres of its 263-acre campus in Eagan and relocate workers in its main building in the Twin Cities, while it plans to continue its print manufacturing operations in Eagan. The Toronto-based firm’s printing facility is exempt from the sale because the company said it is a key component to its business sector that will continue to operate. 

 Photo courtesy of Thomson-Reuters

Print manufacturing facility

will continue operations in Eagan

