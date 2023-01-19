Print manufacturing facility
will continue operations in Eagan
Thomson Reuters will sell 170 acres of its 263-acre campus in Eagan and relocate workers in its main building in the Twin Cities, while it plans to continue its print manufacturing operations in Eagan.
The Toronto-based firm’s printing facility is exempt from the sale because the company said it is a key component to its business sector that will continue to operate at 610 Opperman Drive.
Thomson Reuters is a multifaceted company with three different industries in the sectors of legal, tax and accounting, and global news and media.
Prior to announcing the sale, the company surveyed employees asking for feedback about office life.
Paul Fisher, president of legal professionals, said the company held many conversations with employees, local leaders and others to determine how the company will proceed, according to a news release.
“We are exploring opportunities to give employees a modern, collaborative office environment that is aligned with our hybrid work model and meets the needs of a dynamic workforce,” Fisher said.
The company stated it plans to relocate in the Twin Cities due to its commitment to the metro.
Thomson Reuters in Minnesota goes back more than 150 years. The Eagan campus was built in 1989 with more than 1,286,074 of finished square feet. The parcel of commercial land for sale includes 45.30 acres.
According to Dakota County, the company total tax and assessments in 2022 was $1,408,048.
The county reports the property had an estimated 2022 land value of $6,216,400 and the building was valued at $40,014,600.
The company’s relocation decision reflects changing workplace trends across the country with flexibility given to employees to allow for remote work, which was implemented more widely during the pandemic.
City’s response
Eagan City Administrator Dianne Miller said the city has always enjoyed a close working relationship with Thomson Reuters, as it communicated to the city in 2022 that it was considering options for their Eagan real estate.
The city is optimistic about a future sale that presents opportunities.
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said: “We have a longstanding relationship with Thomson Reuters and will continue to work closely with them. The city of Eagan and Thomson Reuters are committed to working together to ensure that the property maintains a positive impact on the community. We look forward to the new opportunities this unique property represents and are pleased with the commitment to keep their manufacturing operation in our city.”
“The city has been meeting with potential buyers and developers to discuss opportunities for development and redevelopment on the site,” Miller said. “The development community is certainly interested in the land’s potential. It is too early to speculate on potential businesses that may occupy the site after Thomson Reuters leaves.”
Eagan Television, which is operated by the city, is located in the basement of the Thomson Reuters building. The public access channel covers government meetings, high school sports games, and music at Market Fest along with broadcasting interviews and content from local Eagan groups, events and organizations.
Due to the sale, Miller said the city is considering options for relocating Eagan TV.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.