Third Annual Kick-Start Comedy Showcase fundraiser in Eagan on Feb. 26 Feb 10, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The comedian Khadijah Cooper will be the headline comedian at the Third Annual Kick-Start Comedy Showcase in Eagan at 7 p.m. Feb 26 at Art Works, 3795 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The public is invited to the third annual Kick-Start Comedy Showcase in Eagan at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Art Works, 3795 Pilot Knob Rd.Khadijah Cooper will be the featured headliner comedian along with a lineup of comedy talent. The fundraiser event is sponsored by Eagan Kick-Start Rotary.Proceeds benefit community projects in Eagan and beyond.Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eagan Kick-start Comedy Showcase Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Two new officers join Lakeville Police New Mexican Nachos Grill will serve family recipes in Farmington Apple Valley’s Mid-Winter Fest is Feb. 5 Farmington city administrator resigns after 11 years of leadership New pastor installed at Trinity Church in Lakeville E-editions Dakota County Tribune Feb 4, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Feb 4, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Feb 4, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.