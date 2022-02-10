Comedian Khadijah Cooper

The comedian Khadijah Cooper will be the headline comedian at the Third Annual Kick-Start Comedy Showcase in Eagan at 7 p.m. Feb 26 at Art Works, 3795 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan.

The public is invited to the third annual Kick-Start Comedy Showcase in Eagan at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Art Works, 3795 Pilot Knob Rd.

Khadijah Cooper will be the featured headliner comedian along with a lineup of comedy talent. 

The fundraiser event is sponsored by Eagan Kick-Start Rotary.

Proceeds benefit community projects in Eagan and beyond.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

