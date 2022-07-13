Musical brings summer family fun
in 12 lively, colorful shows
Actor Jonathan Haller designed and engineered long octopus’ legs on a 3-D printer to portray Squidward Q. Tentacles, and he hopes he will not break a leg or any of his eight legs.
Haller plans to dance in the swimmingly, silly summer musical SpongeBob The Musical that premieres this week by the 2022 Eagan High School Community Theater. This production will surely entertain families and all who are young at heart.
Take a dive under the ocean to arrive in Bikini Bottom and watch the shenanigans and adventures of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants and his best friends, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks who work together to save their beloved home of Bikini Bottom from an impending volcanic eruption.
The colorful musical takes stage at 7 p.m. July 15, July 20-22, and July 27-29, and 4 p.m. on July 16, 23, 24 and 30. Purchase tickets at ehs.district196.org.
The musical originated from the beloved and popular Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.
Haller, 21, who grew up in St. Michael, attends the University of Minnesota where he is studying theatre arts, developmental psychology, and design. He has been able to tap into his design skills to engineer four octopus’ legs with the aid of a 3-D printer he built. Then he MacGyvered the legs with hinges, joints, tent poles, corrugated plastic, along with sheets of soft padded foam to fill out the octopus legs.
Learning to tap dance while wearing 20-pounds of extra weight from the flopping octopus legs has been a fun challenge, Haller said. This is the first show he been a part of with Eagan High School Community Theatre. He chose to audition after he crossed paths with the musical choreographer.
“I was not much of a SpongeBob fan growing up because I was annoyed with the voices and the catatonic energy, but then when the musical skyrocketed and I clicked on the cast album and heard the amazing talent performed by the musicians,” Haller said, and then he was interested in the musical.
Twin Cities actor Ben Habegger, who grew up in Apple Valley, is cast in the leading role of SpongeBob SquarePants but he sports a red bow tie and yellow shirt in lieu of a puffy, yellow sponge cartoon costume. Habegger’s stage voice closely resembles the nasal voice of SpongeBob. “The costume is like SpongeBob on ice,” he said with good humor.
Habegger, 28, said he groomed his character impressions during high school speech. Today he loves pursuing acting and singing as part of community theatre groups since acting is his side hobby. He was acted within casts of the Lakeville Arts Community Theatre and performs in several productions with Eagan High School Community Theater.
“I had fun doing character impressions and I guess I have a knack for impersonations,” Habegger said.
Rehearsing with the cast and crew has been fun, he said, and to work alongside a bunch of talented people, he said.
“We want to bring Bikini Bottom to radiate fun and joy back in this time and to get together to make joy happen,” Habegger said.
Actor Bennett Klingman, 22, plays Patrick Star, SpongeBob’s best friend, who happens to be a carefree, laidback starfish.
Klingman projects a strong singing voice on stage. He has been performing in theatre since he attended Chaska High School although he has been enjoying singing since he was a boy. Today he attends Normandale Community College. He listened to the Broadway musical soundtrack and was intrigued by the musical and fun-loving script. Klingman’s stage voice performance has an uncanny similar sound to Patrick the cartoon character.
“The dream is to get into voice acting, I have wanted to do voices in cartoons, and I really want to do voice acting,” Klingman said.
Musical Co-Director Jolene Wartman said this entertaining summer musical, based on the 12-time Tony award nominated Broadway show, brings a timeless message of hope as SpongeBob proves to his under-the-sea world thrown into chaos that he is more than a simple sponge and how a little bit of optimism can save the world.
Actress Meta Lobben plays Sandy Cheeks, a squirrel who moved to Bikini Bottom from Texas, happens to be the science friend who shares Karate tricks with her under-the-sea friends.
“She is their super smart best friend who helps them save the day,” she said.
Lobben, 19, from Savage is studying musical theatre and English at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She grew up in a musical family where her father was a band teacher and her mother taught choir.
As a soprano, Lobben said music has been a large part of her life and she is thrilled to be a part of a cast. She was been performing and singing in theatre since she was eight years old, voicing how the cast are all very talented.
“We are all very close in the cast, and I think that definitely shows on stage,” Lobben said.
Wartman said the excitement is growing amongst the cast and crew as they are all getting ready for the live shows. Jim Cox, a co-director, is leading the cast and directing the vocals and he is also charge in microphone list, that is a big job in this large cast.
This Broadway musical script was made available to high school about four months ago.
“I am most impressed with our talent and the caliber of talent of the adults and the young people involved in the show,” Wartman said, in an interview.
“The vocalists are simply amazing, and their work ethic is simply outstanding,” she added.
The talent of all the crew should also be given credit. “Nobody does this show alone and we are all given incredible support,” Wartman said.
Jackson Cobb of Eagan brings his graphic talents to the production by weaving colorful computer graphic projections onto the set that show images of a volcano and floating visions of moving sea creatures in vivid colors.
“We have amazing choreography with our last several shows during rehearsals,” Wartman said.
The musical stage props are led by Kyle Weiler, a Rosemount High grad who went on to study at the famous, renown Julliard School in New York. He studied choreography and was part of a Hamilton show and he served as a dance captain and ensemble member, Wartman said.
SpongeBob The Musical will appeal to families and young children who want to watch a fun-loving, humorous summer show that brings only smiles and laughs, she said.
