A new Texas Roadhouse restaurant may be in Apple Valley’s future.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended on May 5 approval of plans related to constructing a 7,750-square-foot building on a 2.33-acre lot. The restaurant would be constructed in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
The restaurant site is part of a 9.5-acre first phase of a 34-acre commercial development within Orchard Place and bordered by 155th Street West to the north, Pilot Knob Road on the east, 157th Street West to the south and a townhome development to the west.
The City Council has already approved a 6,500-square-foot car wash facility and two multi-tenant buildings in the area.
The plans call for the restaurant site to have 165 parking spaces on the 2.33-acre lot. The site would be accessed through a right-turn only access drive from 157th Street West and a private north-south street that will intersect with 155th and 157th streets. Project developers would be required to get a cross access and parking agreement to allow all the lots and outlots within the area access to all internal streets and parking areas within the development, according to a May 5 city report.
For pedestrian access, the site plan includes a sidewalk making a connecting to a path along the west side of Pilot Knob Road, but there’s no sidewalk connection from the site to the pathway along the north side of 157th Street West.
“The location of the trash enclosure becomes a barrier to creating a connection. Staff is proposing that a sidewalk be installed along the east side of the right-turn in only drive lane from 157th Street West to the sidewalk at the south side of Lot 4,” the city report says.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
