A new Texas Roadhouse restaurant proposed for construction in Apple Valley has received final city approvals to move forward.
On May 27, the City Council approved plans related to constructing the new 7,750-square-foot restaurant on a 2.33-acre lot in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
The restaurant site is part of a 9.5-acre first phase of a 34-acre commercial development within Orchard Place and bordered by 155th Street West to the north, Pilot Knob Road on the east, 157th Street West to the south and a townhome development to the west.
The City Council has already approved a 6,500-square-foot car wash facility and two multi-tenant buildings in the area.
The plans call for the restaurant site to have 165 parking spaces on the 2.33-acre lot. Access to the site will be through a right-turn only access drive from 157th Street West and a private north and south street that will connect with 155th Street West and 157th.
The site plan shows a sidewalk connection that will extend from the path on the north side of 157th Street west to the sidewalk on the west side of the building, according to the city.
– Patty Dexter
