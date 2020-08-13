Hassan is first Somali American female to receive award
Qorsho Hassan says she became emotional when she was named the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year on Aug. 6.
“I felt all sorts of emotions, mostly shock and excitement. I was also really emotional because I was sitting behind my mother and as soon as my name was announced, I could see her shoulders shake,” Hassan said. “She became very emotional because I think leading up to that moment, she has done so much for me to support me as an educator and the child of, you know, an immigrant and she has just supported me with her hard work and her resilience to living in a country that has given her a lot barriers, has made things difficult for her."
Hassan, a former fifth-grade teacher at Gideon Pond Elementary in Burnsville and a current fourth-grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary in Burnsville, is the 56th recipient of the award. She’s also the first female Somali American to be named Teacher of the Year, according to Education Minnesota.
She worked in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District in 2019-20 and was hired this summer to work in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District for 2020-21.
An independent selection committee representing Minnesota leaders in education, business and government chooses the Minnesota Teacher of the Year from individuals who are nominated and who then choose to become a candidate.
“Being aware of the lived experiences of my marginalized students and their communities makes me fight harder to ensure they receive high quality-education,” said Hassan in an essay submitted to the Minnesota Teacher of the Year judges. “I am highly reflective and think about how to be open-minded, flexible, and adaptive to meet the needs of my students. I build strong relationships in order to know every single student as an individual. I use de-escalation techniques to make sure my students feel valued even in their most challenging moments. By having high expectations and standards for all my students, I am able to see academic growth and progress as well as improvement in confidence and communication. I challenge systems of oppression such as poverty and racism by demanding more resources for my students and their families. I believe that if students are in a learning space where they feel safe, seen, and heard, they will succeed and that is what I am able to provide for my students.”
Echo Park Principal Logan Schultz said he’s excited for Hassan to be working at the school because she brings passion and an equity-driven approach, which is a win for the community.
“Qorsho brings a student-first, relationship and empowerment approach to the classroom. She is a passionate advocate for her students and will push our building, staff and district to put equity first in everything that we do,” he said.
Nicole Jenne, a parent of one of Hassan’s former students, wrote in a letter supporting Hassan’s nomination that there’s a lot of focus in schools on how a teacher’s classroom is performing academically but people rarely see or highlight how a classroom is performing emotionally or socially.
“I had the honor of being able to go into her classroom on occasion and each time I would enter you could feel a sense of calmness and community. These students knew they were cared for, they knew that this was their place, for some it may have been the only place they felt as if they belonged. Each one of these students are going to grow up and go into this world, while we all want them to be prepared academically, we also want them to be prepared to be a positive community member," she said.
She taught for three years in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District before she was laid off earlier this summer with 51 other probationary teachers and 12 tenured teachers. Before that she worked for three years in Ohio and one year as a teacher in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of a Fulbright Fellowship. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a bachelor’s plus from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.
Hassan said the “last in, first out” policy (where the last person hired is the first person laid off) “really impacts” teachers of color, and she was not the only teacher of color released from District 191.
“While the district makes the budgetary and personnel decisions, at the end of the day, I think the union’s also complicit in changing that contractual language and they haven’t. And you know, students of color make up 50 percent of that district,” she said. “So it’s jarring to know that they already had minimal representation before and now they have even less, and that’s a huge loss for them. That’s a huge loss for the Burnsville community.”
Hassan has made it a point to teach at multicultural or integrated settings so she can be a representative for her students.
“In particular for my students of color, I really want to be a mirror for them that they see themselves in me,” she said.
In District 196, currently there are 64 teachers of color. The district hired 36 new teachers of color for the 2020-21 school year.
As of Oct. 1, 2019, there are 11,233 students of color in District 196, representing 38.2 percent of the district’s student population. At Echo Park there are 818 students with 501 of those being students of color.
Those types of demographics attracted Hassan to apply for a job at Echo Park. They are similar to Gideon Pond, she said.
“I know that there are also more teachers of color at Echo Park, and so I’m excited to join that community and create an affinity group for those teachers and really support our work,” she said. “Because I do believe that while it’s important to have Black educators in schools, it’s also equally important to support and retain them.”
When asked about her education philosophy, Hassan said she believes in holistic teaching and making sure educators are keeping students’ humanities close. She also believes in having high expectations for students of color and supporting them along with making sure that all students are successful.
“That also means that we need to grapple with the fact that our education system is rooted in racism and it creates a lot of inequitable barriers for students of color,” she said. “So, I really challenge that system and I make sure that I am providing as many resources to all my students, but in particular, my students of color who I know, need more resources and need more support from me.”
During her time with District 191 she worked with now Gideon Pond Principal Isis Buchanan to start an affinity group for staff of color. The group became a place for those people to unify, debrief, problem-solve and to be there for each other, Hassan said.
Hassan said she “wants to dip her feet into the district first” but she’s spoken to Schultz about creating an affinity group for the staff of color at Echo Park, particularly teachers of color.
Hassan said she’s hoping to use her Teacher of the Year platform to inspire teachers and she believes it’s important to lean into anti-racist work now more than ever. Educators should do the work not just read about it or learn about it through the texts. They should learn through experiences from their students and communities.
“(They should) really learn from their failures as they make mistakes, not to shut down not to be complacent, but to really do their part in being anti-racist and being anti-xenophobic and ensuring that our schools are a place for students to thrive, and that all of our students are seen in and out of the classroom,” she said.
Education Minnesota, the 86,000-member statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, ECFE and ABE teachers from public or private schools. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year Program also receives support from the following organizations: The SMARTer Kids Foundation, the Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, United Educators Credit Union, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors and Education Minnesota ESI, according to Education Minnesota.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com. John Gessner contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.