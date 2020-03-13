Tara Bolanda recently joined International Cultural Exchange Services as a new local coordinator.
Bolanda will be working with families and schools in Apple Valley and in the surrounding area. Tara is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2020.
“I came to the great state of Minnesota over 16 years ago to attend college and never left. My family hosted a foreign exchange student when I was younger. I have worked in healthcare for over 11 years. I love cooking, traveling, spending time outdoors and especially enjoy doing all of the above with my family,” Bolanda said. “I’m excited to work with exchange students because I love learning about other cultures and I want to play a role in this life-changing experience for a student.”
Bolanda said she is excited for the new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them. Exchange students live as a member of the host family. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student.
As the local coordinator, Bolanda is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience. For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Bolanda at 615-945-5032 or tbolanda@icesusa.org. ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.
