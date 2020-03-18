Shutdown has caused great anxiety
The suspension of sit-down service for all restaurants in Minnesota has “been a punch in the gut.”
“At first it’s like you can’t breathe,” said Rick Casper, owner of the Casper’s Cherokee, one of the landmark restaurants in Eagan. “You’re almost hyperventilating.”
There are so many unknowns right now.
“They say two weeks, but it could be longer,” Casper said.
If they can’t serve customers in person, many restaurants throughout the metro have switched to takeout.
Since closing March 17, Casper spent the week organizing a lunch and dinner menu, and working within the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines to ensure the safety for curbside customers.
“If you get tired of cooking at home, please help out your fellow restaurants,” Casper said. “Not just me. All of us. We’re all in this together.”
The Eagan Convention & Visitors Bureau has a list of updates from restaurants. While some are closed, most offer takeout and many delivery.
He doesn’t want all this food to go to waste either.
Some food can be frozen, but other items like produce and cheese, they have to be sold or donated.
But it won’t save everything. Unfortunately, takeout won’t help the wait staff.
“The live on tips,” Casper said. “My heart goes out to them. For them to not be able to receive those tips, it’s going to be a big blow.”
Some of the staff have been at the restaurants for decades.
“Because we’re a family place, they are family to me,” Casper said.
They’ll be able to collect unemployment but it won’t cover everything, he said.
It’s new territory for many restaurants.
“In order for me to survive, I’ll have to figure this out,” Casper said.
Between the electrical bill, insurance, bank loans, cable bills, trash bills, and beyond, Casper said his monthly bills approach $15,000-$20,000.
He’s already lost thousands in business from the event space.
“(Monday) was a very depressing day,” Casper said. “The only phone calls I was getting was cancellations.”
The calendar was filled with birthdays, graduations, retirements and banquets.
For Casper, the only experience similar was when he found out Casper’s Cherokee was burning down in 2011.
But even then, he knew the outcome. Seven months later the restaurant reopened and was better than ever, he said.
He hopes when they reopen, it will be the best yet.
“I know there will be some pent up demand when we reopen,” Casper said. “If I knew it would be just two weeks, we could all feel some solace in having an actual deadline. ... Some will reschedule. But some you won’t get back. It would be hard to celebrate a big 30th birthday party six months from now. You don’t get that back.”
