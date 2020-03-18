Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. High near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this evening leading to cloudy conditions late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.