Sweet Kneads Farmington Bakery now has a second bakery that opened this week in Cannon Falls. The three generations of bakers will bring the scratch bakery to the former bakery called Hi Quality Bakery. Steve and Melissa Hobbs are the new owners and their son Carter, 21, will run the Cannon Falls Bakery.
Sweet Kneads Farmington Bakery is used to rising to the occasion with its pastries and breads, and this week it opened a second location after the three-generation family business purchased the longtime Hi Quality Bakery in Cannon Falls.
Sweet Kneads owners Steve and Melissa Hobbs said they are happy to add a second location about 20 minutes from their Farmington storefront in the heart of historic downtown Farmington.
Two and a half weeks ago Matt Shelton, the owner of Hi Quality Bakery in Cannon Falls, approached the Hobbs family about buying Hi Quality. The Cannon Falls bakery has been in business for more than 70 years. Shelton has run it for about five years.
“Matt has young kids and not enough staff, and he reached out to us saying he might have to close it down, and we took a week to decide we wanted to help out,” Steve Hobbs said.
Farmington Bakery is 85 years old and the Hobbs family is thrilled to serve another community. The Hobbs family purchased Farmington Bakery and renamed it Sweet Kneads in 2018. The family patriarch Ed Hobbs worked as head baker for years under the last two owners of Farmington Bakery.
Sweet Kneads Farmington Bakery is run by the Hobbs family along with the third generation of sons Gavin, Austin and Carter.
Son Carter, 21, will manage the Cannon Falls bakery that was renamed Sweet Kneads Cannon Falls this week.
“We will be hiring more staff and moving Carter to the Cannon Falls location,” Hobbs said.
All the bakery products will be made from scratch, beloved recipes, Hobbs said. The daily fresh donuts, muffins, buns and bread products will be baked at the Farmington location. Many goods will be baked in Cannon Falls, depending on the capacity of the onsite machinery, Hobbs said.
“We are happy about this new opportunity, and we will all still be here in Farmington and will be putting in long days and long hours and will be working to bring our quality bakery items to both communities with our boys, and we want to grow them and bring more people into out bakeries,” Steve said.
Sweet Kneads Farmington Bakery expanded its Sweet Kneads storefront in Farmington this summer after it purchased the former post office next door.
Sweet Kneads Farmington Bakery website at farmingtonbakery.net soon will merge with Sweet Kneads Cannon Falls. The Sweet Kneads website allows customers to see its menu and product line for ordering custom specialty cakes, pastries, and breads.
The Cannon Falls Sweet Kneads Bakery will be open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Like the Farmington location, the bakery has been a staple in the community and is part of the downtown business district.
“It is a great hometown bakery and we are happy to be able to continue to offer all the products that customers love and expect to keep them coming back and coming in to enjoy with their families and friends,” Hobbs said.
