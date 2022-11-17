Sweet Kneads Bakery buys second bakery in Cannon Falls

Sweet Kneads Farmington Bakery now has a second bakery that opened this week in Cannon Falls. The three generations of bakers will bring the scratch bakery to the former bakery called Hi Quality Bakery. Steve and Melissa Hobbs are the new owners and their son Carter, 21, will run the Cannon Falls Bakery.  

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

Sweet Kneads Farmington Bakery is used to rising to the occasion with its pastries and breads, and this week it opened a second location after the three-generation family business purchased the longtime Hi Quality Bakery in Cannon Falls.

Sweet Kneads owners Steve and Melissa Hobbs said they are happy to add a second location about 20 minutes from their Farmington storefront in the heart of historic downtown Farmington.

