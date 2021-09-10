Expanded bakery will sell custom to-go
breakfast sandwiches, soft pretzels
Sweet Kneads by Farmington Bakery is busy rolling out plans to expand the three-generation bakery since it purchased the building next door in downtown Farmington.
Owners Steve and Melissa Hobbs envision the family bakery as a place to be with family and friends while having a few bites of a sweet treat or homemade breakfast sandwich.
Working with an architect and interior designer, they purchased the post office building next door and signed paperwork in July on the third-year anniversary of purchasing the bakery. The couple knew in January 2021 they would be buying the building, but it took a little time to make the dream a reality.
“We are hoping to run with this plan – ideally we want to keep this building for production and that building will be the new bakery, and we will have seating and cases that will run on the wall that is the whole length of the building,” said Melissa.
Plans call for the cake and cookie decorator, Kim Birch, to work near a display window, so the public can marvel at the cake creations.
“Our decorator will move to the front and when people walk by, then they can see her doing cakes,” she said.
“What is really nice is that we can do all this construction and it won’t interfere with our day-to-day prep right now and when we are ready to open on a weekend, then we can bust this wall out and that wall out,” Steve said.
Melissa has worked on creating a beautiful space with a massive wall of decorative donut pegs to give a fun, colorful space.
“On another wall, we will have bakery sayings and the tables will all have inspirational quotes on top of them and it will look super cool,” Melissa said.
Soon the new bakery will more than double its retail side and showcase more homemade scratch donuts and specialty buns and breads, along with wedding and children’s cakes.
Sweet Kneads by Farmington Bakery is a family operation that runs around the clock even when the doors are closed. Steve’s parents, Ed is the senior, award-winning baker who has been baking up a storm in the early morning hours for years, and Sharon runs the front twice a week and does office work.
Buying the business in 2018 from longtime owner Gina King, the couple’s three sons all work hard to grow the family business, Steve said. The oldest son who is a baker, Austin, 23, is being groomed to take over the family business in 10 to 15 years. Carter, 20, works as the morning manger but holds aspirations to attend firefighter school. Gavyn, 18, works as the afternoon manager and is undecided if he will work for the bakery since he graduated in June.
“We are very proud to have it and to see the generations, and my Dad (Ed) is getting excited and he is close to retirement now and so we say ‘Dad, you have to start training us now because all the recipes are in his head,’ ” Steve said.
Steve and Melissa are employed at day jobs so kneading together home and bakery life is not always a cake walk, but both are committed to serving the community and growing the bakery for generations to come.
The couple hope to hire more staff when they expand. A new bakery breakfast menu will offer homemade, scratch breakfast sandwiches with English muffins, biscuits and croissants. The bakery just started selling homemade bagels in the flavors of French toast, cinnamon raisin, blueberry and original.
Two new, sweet treats that are popular are lighter mini angel food cakes and Whoopi pies. The bakery sells a line of gluten-free products and one dessert vegan cookie that is popular, Melissa said.
Business is strong and growing each year, she said, as the bakery added 2,000 Facebook followers in the last year and grew during the pandemic.
Since Farmington does not have a grocery store, the bakery has filled customers’ needs by selling specialty sliced and small breads, buns and pastries. The bakery takes online orders and gives free delivery for Farmington customers.
“We have seen such an increase each day in online orders, and we get at least a dozen a day now, and we do eight to 10 weddings every single weekend since weddings were canceled” during the shutdown, Melissa said.
Now the most in demand bakery item are the Texas-sized donut letter cutouts that have blown up on social media since parents and kids tag the bakery in pictures with their names and ages in donut form, Melissa explained.
Another new bakery item on the menu soon will be homemade, soft pretzels in flavors like cheddar, cinnamon and sugar, pizza and Italian served alongside sweet and savory dipping sauces and frostings. They also plan to see popcorn in an array of colors and flavors.
Ed the Baker’s legendary, massive Christmas gingerbread house will again light up the bakery window this holiday season.
The Hobbs have set a lofty goal of opening the expanded bakery by Christmas and would love to open doors to the public by Thanksgiving. Sweet Kneads will remain open during the expansion.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.