Family-owned three generation bakery introduces new product line
Sweet Kneads Bakery in downtown Farmington is rising to the foot traffic need and has doubled its retail space after it bought the old post office building next door.
The new space aims to better accommodate crowds of customers and allow more retail space to sell it large line of bakery treats.
The space can accommodate more display cases for dozens of donuts and pastry varieties, specialty desserts, bars, cookies, specialty breads and buns, along with one-of-a-kind, three-dimensional, custom cakes, and sweets such as cake pops, mega birthday cupcakes, and glazed donuts designed in the shape of alphabet letters.
“Our biggest goal here is we wanted to open up space when customers are inside shopping versus having them standing out on the sidewalk,” owner Steve Hobbs said.
The bakery foot traffic is especially heavy on Saturdays and Sunday.
Bakery walls are painted in its signature shades of pink and purple. New seating of tables and chairs allow customers to share a treat with a friend or meet a client for breakfast or lunch. A new sliding door allows customers to move in and out with ease if they are holding boxes of baked goods to take home.
New bakery offerings include menu items like breakfast sandwiches and Texas kolaches, a sausage wrapped in a pastry.
“They are liked fancy pigs in a blanket in a jalapeño cheddar flavor or smoked cheddar,” Hobbs said.
Other new menu items include cinnamon churros and bagels, along with fun flavors of popcorn and cool slushy drinks.
Sweet Kneads plans to sell new pretzel buns and brioche breads and buns.
Inside the bakery are dozens of awards and honorary plaques to showcase the legacy of talent that come from bakers who have excelled at creating cakes and treats that many generations have relied on for birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings.
“These are the awards that Steve and his Dad (Ed) have won as this is our wall of awards,” said owner Melissa Hobbs.
Three generations of bakers have carried on the legacy of bringing baking excellence to the community.
Hobbs’ two sons are employed at the bakery. Carter, 21, is the morning bakery manager, and Gavyn, 19, the night manager. The grandsons and son were mentored by award-winning baker Ed Hobbs who plans to retire next year.
Sweet Kneads has marketed its pastries on social media as one of the few family-owned bakeries in the south metro and Twin Cities since many have closed, including those in Hastings and Northfield in recent years.
The owners have been working with the city to overcome challenges of the new construction and expansion project.
“When we got in the building nothing was up to code because it was a federal building, and we have been working on these issues to meet fire code standards and food safety standards and ventilation,” Steve Hobbs said.
The unexpected and expensive building upgrades have amounted to almost the same financial investment as constructing a new building from the ground up, Melissa said.
Still, the family is pleased that business has grown in the past few years.
“Especially with the other bakeries that have closed down last year, they have started coming here more,” Steve Hobbs said. “We thank the community of Farmington and the surrounding cities of Lakeville and Apple Valley for all the longtime support.”
“Something new is that we are trying is to work with the BluNose Coffee shop in Farmington to sell their coffee, local coffee,” Steve Hobbs said. In return, BluNose sells pastries that are from Sweet Kneads.
The bakery sells a full line of specialty full size and individual loaves of bread that include baked hamburger, hot dog or bratwurst buns and white and wheat dinner rolls. The bakery also sells a few gluten-free desserts and bread products.
Melissa added: “We want people to come in here for all the necessities, and they can think of us as a small grocery store.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
