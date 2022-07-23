There were not any dry eyes as Nicki Kunz delivered a sober, honest and inspirational survivor message as a breast cancer survivor at the Farmington Relay for Life ceremony.
Kunz was asked by the committee to talk about her experience after she was chosen to be the Honorary Survivor Speaker at the July 15 fundraiser that drew in hundreds of participants.
The event raised funds to support locals who are fighting cancer and funds for the American Cancer Society research efforts.
In an interview, Kunz said she had never attended a Farmington Relay for Life event and was honored to be asked to share her thoughts.
Kunz, 49, makes a home in Farmington with her husband John and two children, Morgan, 22, and 19-year-old Matthew.
Kunz was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple negative breast cancer on April 23, 2018 when a mammogram discovered a lump in her breast. The doctor discovered she had cancer in her other breast after taking a tissue biopsy. Her type of breast cancer was non hormonal, but her cancer was very aggressive.
She received the news about four or five days later with a call at work from her nurse navigator.
“There was part of me that knew it was cancer and I had been in before for a biopsy and it was a cyst, but this appointment was so different,” she said. “Something was not right,” she added.
“You try and tell yourself don’t worry and don’t panic but when you get the news it is sinking gut punch,” Kunz said. She admits there was some relief after getting the call and understanding what she needed to face and fight.
“Now I know what I have to do,” she said.
The treatment all moved along so quickly that it did feel a little overwhelming, she said.
Kunz had a port put in May 1 that allowed her to begin her first chemo treatment on May 2.
“The chemotherapy is tough - you go into your appointments and sit in a chair for hours and hours and the side effects were debilitating, and it is definitely a humbling experience,” she said.
After that, she received four treatments every two weeks for eight weeks. The second chemo round was two cycles that spanned four to five months. The third chemo cycle included an oral chemo pill that she took for 18 weeks.
“I lost my hair within two weeks after I started my first chemo treatment and that was the hardest part,” she said.
“I loved my hair, and a lot of women identify with the hair because it is what makes us feminine and attractive and confident,” Kunz said.
She admits that losing her hair was more difficult that enduring the double mastectomy, adding “It is shocking because everyone sees that part of you, and it impacts your self-confidence and how you feel about yourself as a female.”
“You are still trying to feel beautiful with whatever body you have, and the best part of the journey and going through it all was that I had an amazing husband, kids, mother and extended family,” she said.
Her close group of lady friends rallied to love and show support throughout her whole cancer treatment, mastectomy, and breast reconstruction.
“Every day one of them showed up with flowers and something on my doorstep like a note or food, Vikings socks,” she said. All quietly delivered with goodwill and love, she said.
Kunz said today she looks at the world wearing survivor glasses. She is grateful and more carefree in life than before her diagnosis.
“That is what going through cancer that you learn – that you do have a village of people that are there for you to stand beside you and help you fight through it,” she explains.
“People come out of the woodwork from 20 years ago, from high school and dropped off meals on my doorstep, and I feel very, very fortunate by the number of people who showed up for me,” Kunz said.
Growing up in Burnsville, she has friends across the south metro, but her really close friends are from Farmington because they are the mothers of her children’s school friends.
When she met with the oncologist cancer physician, she was asked pointedly what her goal was for treatment.
“I said I wanted to beat cancer and one day get through this and be cancer free, and I said I will do whatever it takes to get to that point so I can continue to enjoy life and watch my kids get married and grow up,” Kunz said.
The double mastectomy surgery was Sept. 13, 2018, when more cancer was detected and she needed 18 more weeks of chemo followed by minor surgeries. She decided to have the double mastectomy because that treatment path offered the least risk with a lower percentage of the cancer returning.
Her type of breast cancer has a high risk of returning, she said, but if she progresses past the first few years, the prognosis offers more hope.
“After the five-year mark, the risk drops off a cliff and each year after, the risk continues to go down and then you are really out of the woods,” she said.
Kunz is the first woman that she knows of in her family to be diagnosed with breast cancer. Her daughter will start having mammograms early due to the genetic component.
One lesson she learned early on was to listen to her own instincts and become her best advocate when she was seeking treatment.
After she had the reconstructive surgery in March 2019, she said at first she was terrified to look at her chest.
“I told myself that it was not so bad, the implant expanders, and I thought I can handle this," she said.
Today when she looks at her scars, she considers them to be something to be proud of as she refers to them as her battle wounds.
“It was an amazing battle, and I came out healthy and now I am cancer free, and I am here, and I am healthy,” she said. “I am a new person who is a far better person because of all of that and all I have learned, and I have come out the other end stronger emotionally and physically and that is not a bad thing.”
“All the lessons I have learned and all the gifts that you have been given from that cancer diagnosis, and you will never look at life the same, and you look at life differently and you realize you are beautiful in a different way.”
Now she admits how she appreciate all the small details in life.
“I have been stopping to smell the roses and see the lady bugs and snowflakes falling from the sky,” she said.
“I think that having cancer is really hard, and it is hard work being a survivor at times, but now you see what other people don’t see and that is the gift we get to see, and we are all fortunate to be on earth with all the people who love you.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.