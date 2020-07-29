Last month, District 196 Superintendent Mary Kreger was directed to work on recommendations to identify and address racial inequities in schools. She said Monday that the district has been taking several steps to address equity.
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board heard an update from Kreger and other district administrators about the work being done at schools and districtwide for equity.
“We are taking this call to equity quite seriously in District 196. We have been for quite a while, and I think we just joined where our country is at this point in time, in a sense of urgency and dedication and commitment to this cause that has kind of rejuvenated our just our sense of urgency,” Kreger said.
On June 8 the board adopted a resolution that says the district acknowledges racism exists in the community and “decries and rebukes any and all forms of racism, bigotry or intolerance to any member of the community.” The resolution also says the School Board directs the superintendent to provide the board with recommendations to address racial inequalities in schools.
Kreger said the district will review its data, curriculum and instructional practices. It will engage with the community through surveys, focus groups and reaching out to established parent, teacher and student groups. Kreger will report the findings and recommendations to the School Board by December 2020, she said.
During public comment, Apoorva Malarvannan, a 2015 Eastview High School graduate, asked the board and Kreger to consider taking steps to “divest from police and military presence in communities, namely ending contracts with (school resource officers) and military recruitment agencies in District 196.”
“I want to reiterate my support for these two requests and note the importance of taking actions that do not ultimately reinforce the power of institutions and apparatuses that target and surveil students of color, particularly black students. I additionally want to note that taking the action requested above would put District 196 in concordance with several other public school districts across the country,” she said.
Malarvannan said she was asking the board and administration to listen to the stories and demands by call out campaigns that have been led by Black alumni and current students. She also said Black students, faculty, and community members should be brought on as stakeholders at all stages of the process for developing Kreger’s recommendations.
“The description of the engagement process that Superintendent Kreger outlined at the June 8 School Board meeting is helpful,” she said. “But I would also like to ask for transparency and clarity for the District 196 community on the mechanisms that you will take to listen and engage with the community and enacting transformative change.”
Board Chair Jackie Magnuson said the school resource officer contracts are reviewed annually and the board has not yet approved the contracts for the next year.
“I know that the administration is currently looking at the contracts of our SROs,” she said.
Kreger said current efforts to engage with students, parents and the community as part of the district equity work have included School Board visits to schools, discussions between the superintendent’s cabinet and students, student representation on district advisory councils, monthly meetings with superintendent parent leaders and focus groups in July.
Some of the district’s equity and inclusion work is driven by the district’s Achievement and Integration Plan, which is submitted to the state every three years. The plan also drives the district’s Achievement and Integration budget, which is about $5 million, said Robin Gordon, equity and inclusion coordinator.
Gordon said some of the things supported through those funds include the AVID program, academic enrichment at magnet schools, cultural family advocates and professional development.
There are 13 cultural family advocates working in the district. They work with culturally and ethnically diverse students to increase participation and academic achievement by serving as a bridge between students and families and school staff, Gordon said.
Gordon said the district also engages in cultural proficiency training sessions multiple times a year.
Changes are also being made at the elementary and secondary school levels, according to administrators.
Director of Elementary Education Sally Soliday said schools have looked closely at classroom libraries. They have shifted to choosing proposed books by looking whether the libraries reflect current trends in children’s literature; if the library offers a wide range of perspectives and diversity in genres and topics.
The district has worked to provide books by authentic authors and illustrators from different ethnic groups. One example is the district’s partnership with Grassroots Indigenous Multimedia, which provided books about native culture that were written and illustrated by native people, Soliday said.
Director of Secondary Education Michael Bolsoni and high school principals Drew Mons, Polly Reikowski, Bruce Miller and Pete Roback listed a number of equity activities being done at the secondary level. Some examples are student experience circles, hiring a student support specialist for a student support center, faculty and staff having meetings and discussions about racism, community listening sessions, a student leadership team focused on providing a voice to disenfranchised students and equity challenges for staff.
According to Kreger, equity work is also being done not just at a District 196 level, but across the state. The district has been part of Reimagine Minnesota’s efforts to create lasting equity in excellence in education for all students.
District 196 is in the process of starting a new Equity Advisory Council which will be composed of parents, community members, high school students, teachers, a cultural family advocate, directors, principals, assistant administrators and a Dakota County United Educators representative. The ex-officio board members will be School Board members, the superintendent and coordinator of equity and inclusion.
Applications for the council are being accepted through Aug. 28 and the application form is available on the district’s website. Applicants may be interviewed online for a position. The first meeting is planned for October 2020, Kreger said.
School Board Member Art Coulson said he salutes the district administration for the work that’s been done so far, but the proof the efforts are making a difference will be in what the district does to create an anti-racist district.
“Studying and looking at the progress, admiring the problem is not going to get us anywhere,” he said. “We see where the numbers are, we’ve got to move that needle. And I know that everybody’s dedicated to doing that.”
School Board Member Cory Johnson agreed, saying the Equity Advisory Council is a first step in tackling some of the issues.
“I’m really looking forward to hearing some of those recommendations from the council and where we go from here,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
