A teen was arrested Jan. 29 after Apple Valley police officers used a stun gun on him during an altercation with an officer.
Capt. Nick Francis said the department responded to the Apple Valley Walmart at 7:16 p.m. Jan. 29 to check for a runaway believed to be in the store. The responding officer made contact with two teens, a male and female.
The girl would not identify herself and tried to flee from the officer while she was being questioned. The male teen, who was also a runaway, "obstructed the officer’s efforts to detain the female which escalated into a physical confrontation," Francis said.
Police gave "numerous commands" to the male teen, but he did not cooperate. He was arrested for obstructing legal process and disorderly conduct and the stun gun was used during the arrest, according to Francis.
