Initiatives such as “Be the Light” help school populations remain socially connected
High school fields across Minnesota lit up Monday night, even though they were mostly empty.
Part of the “Be the Light” initiative that started in Texas and was adopted in Minnesota, it’s an effort by schools to ensure students are connected not just academically during the coronavirus pandemic, but socially.
“We did a webcast Monday when our lights were on, and we recorded comments from our spring sports coaches,” Lakeville North High School athletic director Mike Zweber said. “I was looking at social media and saw that some of our kids said they had a tough time looking at the empty stadium, and that some of them cried.”
In addition to having to switch the entire academic program to distance learning, districts are scrambling to find ways to maintain relationships with students. For example, this week the Farmington school district is conducting a “Virtual Spirit Week,” with different themes for each day. Monday was “Superhero Day” to honor essential workers doing their jobs during the pandemic, and Friday is “Tiger Pride Day.”
“It was something we thought of to try to bring the community together,” said Farmington High School principal Dan Pickens. “We wanted to let the students know we were thinking about them, while still trying to keep it fun.”
The “Be the Light” program was aimed at seniors who are going through their final weeks of high school under unprecedented circumstances. It started in Dumas, Texas, where the high school principal came up with the idea of turning on the stadium lights as a symbol of hope. John Millea, a media specialist for the Minnesota State High School League, found out about it and began asking on social media if Minnesota schools would participate. Within days, about 250 schools jumped on board.
Many of them put on their light displays Monday night, including Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount high schools. In many cases, the lights came on at 8:20 p.m. – or 20:20 in military time – and remained on for 20 minutes to honor the class of 2020. A number of districts have committed to doing this every week until students are allowed to return to their buildings.
People are advised not to congregate at stadium lightings because of social distancing recommendations. On Monday at Eagan High School a small group of cars gathered in the Wildcat Stadium parking lot for the observance.
“We need to support all our students, but (the pandemic) hits the senior class hardest,” said Farmington High School athletic director Bill Tschida. “You look forward to your senior year. Our athletes lose their last season. Our girls basketball team had a chance to play for a state championship and had it taken away. The seniors might not get to go to their prom. These are things nobody has had to deal with before.”
Tschida said Farmington’s administrators and teachers operated under the theory of “relationships over content.” The distance learning side of it would be sorted out eventually, but teachers would still be there for students, even if it was via phone or video conference. The first day distance learning went into effect, Farmington teachers tried to contact as many students individually as possible to make sure they knew the teachers were available.
Students involved in athletics and activities can lose ties with coaches and advisors that are valuable.
“For a lot of kids, a coach becomes a trusted adult,” Apple Valley High School athletic director Virgil Jones said. “A coach becomes somebody they can talk to, and they might have conversations with a coach that they wouldn’t have with their parents.”
It can work the other way, too.
“I got a message on Schoology (a virtual learning program) from a student who said, ‘I just wanted to see how you’re doing,’” Pickens said. “Usually, no one really cares how a principal is doing. We’re seeing the empathy coming out in a lot of our students, and that says something about the community we have.”
School buildings are closed until at least May 4 under Gov. Tim Walz’s most recent executive order. However, Walz said last week it was possible the closures would extend through the rest of the academic year. The Minnesota State High School League suspended its sponsored activities until May 4, and it’s unlike spring activities would be held if school buildings aren’t allowed to reopen.
It’s uncharted territory for staff members, too. The logistics of remote teaching have brought some unexpected headaches. Zweber said the Lakeville district’s information technology employees have had to look for ways to increase online security because of “Zoombombing,” where unauthorized individuals hack into video conferences and sometimes disrupt them.
Educators, meanwhile, are re-imagining their work on the fly, Zweber said. “They’re coming up with different ways to do what they do, in a very short time,” he said. “And every day seems to be a little different than the day before because there are so many variables.”
What keeps them going, Zweber said, is looking forward to a day when students and their teachers are back in the same building.
