Small local fitness centers adapt with home workouts
Staying healthy has been everyone’s No. 1 concern for the past month.
For many people, part of their healthy lifestyle is going to the gym.
That’s hard to do when they’re all closed.
Many area group fitness studio owners are working virtually from home just like many other people.
“This is our brand,” said Nickie Carrigan, owner of the Warehouse, a fitness studio in Rosemount. “It’s our baby.”
Thad Caron, with CrossFit Calypso in Farmington, admitted he was worried when things started to “go south” last month.
“So far it’s gone a lot better than expected,” Caron said. “When I got the news we had to close the doors, I thought the worst. Our members really rallied and showed support.”
The Warehouse closed its doors the day before it was state mandated. Carrigan gathered all the trainers via Zoom to figure out how to keep their members engaged and healthy.
The next day, the Warehouse held three live fitness classes online through Zoom, including its boot camp, boxing and barre classes. They’ve also brought its drumming fitness class online since then.
Through Zoom, Carrigan said they’re able to see their clients to encourage them and make sure they’re doing the movements correctly.
Caron of CrossFit Calypso started putting together home workouts early on. He said many of its members cited a desire to start social distancing before they were directed.
Now that the doors are closed, the gym puts a workout of the day video online.
MPower fitness in Eagan offers both personal training and studio classes, and it was a bit complicated to transition to online particularly for the one-on-one clients.
“There’s a learning curve, but it was just a matter of finding ways to get it done,” MPower Fitness owner Jacob Johnson said. “I personally feel clients have more success when they have multiple layers of engagements. I’ve been doing groups online. I’ve done personal training online. It’s different than in person, but it’s surprisingly effective.”
While the workouts are successful, one aspect that’s hard to replicate is the community.
“Anybody who is into group fitness, it’s the community that brings you in,” Carrigan said. “Flying solo or just doing videos, it’s not the same. It’s only half. The other half is the community around you. They can see the friends they’ve made.”
Several members have been with Carrigan since the Warehouse opened seven years ago, and she said they’ve become close friends.
Remaining connected, even if they can’t do so in person, will keep people healthier, she said.
“I think it’s an immune booster, I really do,” Carrigan said. “Health is not just about blood pressure and body fat. It’s about your mental health. If we’re all stuck at home, exercising as a community, it’s great both mentally and physically. We’ve heard nothing but gratitude. They feel really good that they’re able to keep some kind of routine in their life.”
After the morning workouts, the Warehouse will hold what they call “coffee talk” online so members can sit and visit with each other.
On Wednesday evenings, they’ll have something similar but with wine or tea.
“It’s like a virtual happy hour,” Carrigan said.
CrossFit Calypso also held online happy hours for members.
When fitness studios closed, owners knew that most people didn’t have all the equipment needed at home.
The Warehouse set up a social-distancing acceptable equipment checkout so members could bring needed equipment home.
MPower Fitness in Eagan also rented some of its equipment, mainly stationary bikes, to members.
“We had a whole studio filled with them, and I knew they weren’t going to do much good just sitting in the studio,” Johnson said.
CrossFit Calypso also loaned out equipment to its members, and Caron has tailored the workouts to home gyms.
There are no rope climbs or max deadlift days in the workout of the day.
“With the lack of equipment, we’ve had to change the workout structure,” Caron said. “It’s a great time to work on other things that we wouldn’t necessarily do in the gym.”
Whether they’re using lighter weights or odd objects like milk cartons and sandbags, Caron said they’re trying to make it fun.
Part of the group fitness aspect is competing against fellow gym members, which isn’t as easy when you’re alone at home.
Members can still log in their score from the workout at the end of the day to see where they stack up with other members at CrossFit Calypso.
CrossFit Calypso also started an online 21-day team challenge for all members to help fill that competitive gap.
“We find people need a little more motivation,” Caron said.
Johnson with MPower Fitness just hopes to help his members stay active and healthy so they can get back together in person when it’s safe.
“We can’t shape what’s happening outside but we can take responsibility for ourselves,” Johnson said. “We can eat well and get enough sleep and stay active. That we can control.”
