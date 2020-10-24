Funds to help improve pedestrian, bike safety in Dakota County
Eagan received good news about a pair of public safety projects last week.
The Minnesota Legislature approve a $1.87 billion bonding bill pay for hundreds of infrastructure improvement projects throughout the state.
Several million will help fund projects in Eagan and the surrounding communities.
“I don’t know if Eagan has ever had a bonding project,” said State Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan. “I can’t remember one. When I talked to the city, they couldn’t remember one either. ... Historically (Dakota County) has gotten like one project in the bonding bill.”
The bill includes $4 million for Diffley Road safety improvements in Eagan, and $5 million for the Veterans Memorial Greenway in Eagan and Inver Grove Heights.
Halverson and state Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, authored the legislation for Diffley Road safety improvements. It was a bipartisan effort to get it through, Halverson said.
The Diffley Road project is still in the design phase. It’s expected to be finalized in the spring. The concept plan is to reduce Diffley Road to one lane between Lexington Avenue and Braddock Trail.
Plans also include a new access road to Eagan High School/Dakota Hills Middle School connected to Daniel Drive along with several parking lot improvements at the schools.
There’s also a plan to construct single-lane roundabouts at Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail, additional lighting, signs, pedestrian activated lights, crosswalks and more.
“It was so clear that we needed to do some important work to change safety and accessibility where those three schools are on along that 45 mile per hour road,” Halverson said. “(Engineers) are looking at the meta data for what’s worked. There’s good evidence what’s going in place is going to have a good impact on safety. We just have to follow through to make sure bike and pedestrian safety is the No. 1 priority.”
Patric Vitek, 13, of Eagan, died nearly a year ago after his bicycle collided with a car on Diffley Road before school.
Eagan and District 196 are also working on the final design for the Braddock Trail School Driveway Improvements project.
The Eagan City Council approved a five-year Capital Improvement Plan on Tuesday for 2021-2025 as part of the consent agenda.
It shows the city spending $1.4 million on the project and Dakota County $1.8 million in 2021. The funding for design work has already been approved.
“There are citizens demanding this change,” Halverson said. “Had we not gotten it in the bonding bill, they would have still pushed forward, but how we paid for it would have been very different. ... It would trickle down to the local taxpayers. Our borrowing capacity with the state is high right now. I think interest rates were less than 1 percent.”
The bonding bill also includes $1 million for Safe Routes to School programing and grants. District 196 recently applied for one of the grants.
“I can’t tell you how many moms will point to a school from their front door and say ‘my kids can’t walk to that school,’ ” Halverson said. “They can see it from their front door, but can’t cross the street because it’s too busy.”
Plans for the Veterans Memorial Greenway will also help move pedestrians and bicyclists more safely thorough Dakota County.
The greenway includes a five-mile paved route through Eagan and Inver Grove Heights connecting Lebanon Hills Regional Park to the existing Mississippi River Greenway as well as surrounding neighborhoods.
It’s also expected to feature five to seven veteran memorials along the trail, including one large area for community gatherings. The memorials will be designed and constructed in partnership with area veterans’ organizations like the American Legion Daniel R. Olsen Post 594.
It’s still in the planning stages. The committee didn’t want to get too far ahead until funding was in place.
Dakota County is home to 22,000 military veterans, but Dakota County Board Member Joe Atkins noted “we do not have a single county memorial or honor of any kind for our veterans. We have terrific veteran services, absolutely extraordinary, that have been in place for a long time. I believe this will tie for the longest veterans greenway in the country. The other one is in Massachusetts.”
The greenway route crosses Highway 52 and Highway 3 as well as two active rail lines. There are also at-grade conflict points at County Road 71 and County Road 73.
The Veterans Memorial Greenway will allow pedestrians and bicyclists to travel through Dakota County on a safer route separate from vehicle traffic.
“It’s terrific news for pedestrian safety and protecting families,” Atkins said. “It’s a connection between our county’s busiest park and busiest greenway.”
The Mississippi River Greenway itself is nearly complete. The route will extend 27 miles along the Mississippi River from St. Paul to Hastings once a gap between the Pine Bend Bluffs Trailhead and in the Spring Lake Park Reserve is complete.
Dakota County has been in negotiations for the right-of-way through industrial properties in Rosemount. Atkins said there’s been “enormous progress in negotiation the last few months.”
He could see construction on the path starting in 2021 or 2022.
“I’m confident it will get done,” Atkins said.
Chief authors for the Veterans Memorial Greenway were state Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, and state Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights.
According to a release from U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, she included report language in the House Interior Appropriations bill, which is intended to facilitate the establishment of the Dakota County Veterans Memorial Greenway with Land and Water Conservation funding prioritized for greenways, parks, trails and other outdoor facilities in honor of America’s veterans.
Other local projects in the bonding bill include Lake Byllesby Dam improvements ($6 million), Orchard Lake improvements in Lakeville ($260,000), Rosemount Readiness Center design ($1 million), and Minnesota Zoo ($13 million).
