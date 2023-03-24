Minnesota Zoo is one of the project’s partners
Community members will soon be able to get better looks at some new Spring Lake Park Reserve residents that have spent the winter getting used to their new home.
Bison were reintroduced to the park, situated along the Mississippi River near Rosemount and Hastings, in November. The herd started with seven animals and an eighth was later added. The new habitat for the bison is 150 acres of the total 1,100 acres that the park reserve contains. That habitat is divided into multiple fenced paddocks.
The herd has spent the fall and winter on the eastern side of its habitat range. The bison have been in an area of the park less visible to people to give them a chance to get acclimated, according to Dakota County.
The county said in its March 2023 parks program guide that a bison welcome community celebration is planned for this spring, with details to be released in April. The information will be available at www.dakotacounty.us/parks and by searching bison.
“No matter where the bison are going to be over the next couple of months, people will be able to access them or get close to them, obviously outside of the fence, by jumping onto the Mississippi River Greenway trail and walking to the paddock that they’re in,” said Tom Lewanski, Dakota County natural resource manager. “We are going to be having updates on a web page for this. People can go there and that’s where they can find out where they are at any given moment.”
Lewanski said the bison may be moved toward the western area of the habitat closer to May.
According to a November Dakota County news release, the county is the first in Minnesota to reintroduce bison to prairie habitat. The county is partnering with the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd, which includes the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Zollman Zoo in Olmsted County to create a herd of 500 genetically diverse bison. Dakota County’s bison project received funding through a $560,000 Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund grant.
The county says bison grazing habits boost plant diversity on the prairie by giving wildflowers a chance to compete with tall grasses.
“By boosting plant diversity, grazing helps to make the prairie resilient and stable, a key goal for natural resources within the county’s parks. Many other prairie species benefit from the presence of bison,” the county’s website states. “The habitat for birds, butterflies, amphibians, bees and other mammals is enhanced. Bison contribute to seed dispersal and further plant diversity with their wallowing behaviors. Bison are an important element of the continued restoration and maintenance of prairie at Spring Lake Park Reserve.”
Lewanski said 150 acres is the maximum size the county can have at the park reserve for a bison habitat.
“We’re planning for a maximum of 15 bison out of Spring Lake Park Reserve,” he said.
All of the bison at Spring Lake Park are female.
“We’re not anticipating bringing in a bull until probably fall of 2024,” Lewanski said.
The herd comprises two adult cows with two female calves, all from Minneopa State Park; two 2-year-old females from Blue Mounds State Park and two female yearlings, one from Minneopa and one from the Zollman Zoo, Zach Nugent, Minnesota Zoo spokesman, said.
The Minnesota Zoo works with the DNR to help manage the genetics of the conservation herd. Detailed genetic records are kept and the zoo makes a recommendation to the DNR, which has the final say on where animals are located or moved to, Ben Sutton, a zookeeper, said.
“We’re making sure that there’s not a lot of inbreeding,” he said.
Sutton said the zoo will assist the Spring Lake Park herd by providing support for husbandry, health and nutrition along with technical guidance and help with transportation. Once a year the zoo helps with rounding up bison at locations like Blue Mounds for health checks and vaccinations, or to move individuals to new locations. A similar annual roundup is expected to happen at Spring Lake Park, and the zoo would assist in those efforts.
Lewanski said while the bison will be monitored by park staff and occasionally moved from paddock to paddock, the animals will largely be “left to their own devices out there.”
“Unless we see an animal out there that’s sick or injured, they’re going to just be left out on the prairie,” he said.
Learn more about the bison and get updates on their movements in the park at https://bit.ly/3lsvF10.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.